Adams and Trump Border Czar Team Up, Call ICE Return to Rikers Island 'Game Changer' for Security

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and former Trump administration border czar Tom Homan appeared together on Fox News, outlining their collaboration on border security and the reopening of an ICE office on Rikers Island.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and Trump administration border czar Tom Homan came together for an exclusive interview on Fox News Friday, emphasizing their collaborative approach to border security as a 'game changer' for national safety. The two outlined their plan to reinstate the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office on Rikers Island, aiming to facilitate the deportation of suspected 'dangerous' undocumented immigrants. 'Getting back in Rikers Island is a game changer.

Not only do we get the bad guys really hitting the streets, the intelligence of how they operate, where they're operating, all this intelligence they gather at Rikers Island, we have access to,' Homan stated alongside Adams on 'Fox & Friends.' 'The far left has hijacked this narrative ICE is running in our schools, ICE is running in our churches, and they are creating this frenzy. They're not in the business of just grabbing children. We need to just stop all this noise,' Mayor Adams added. Adams emphasized the strategic importance of having ICE back on Rikers Island, particularly after recent reforms. 'Rikers Island, particularly after all the reforms, Rikers Island is now having some of the most dangerous people in our city. And by having ICE on Rikers Island, part of our gang intelligence, using our intel with NYPD correction officers, we could identify those gangs inside and outside on the street,' he explained.Addressing potential accusations of 'quid pro quo' regarding his border security cooperation, Adams vehemently denied any such arrangements. He directly refuted claims suggesting his assistance with immigration enforcement depended on the dismissal of charges in a bribery case against him. 'Think about my attorney, Alex Spiro, one of the top trial attorneys in the country, imagine him going inside saying that the only way Mayor Adams is going to assist in immigration – which I was calling for since 2022 – is if you drop the charges,' the mayor stated. 'That's quid pro quo. That's a crime,' he continued. 'Come on, this is silly.' Adams's comments came amidst the resignations of several senior DOJ officials who refused to comply with an order to drop the bribery charges against him. These resignations followed President Trump's assertion that the DOJ had been weaponized against political opponents. Among those who resigned was Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, Trump's chosen candidate to temporarily lead the office prosecuting Adams. Sassoon, in her letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, expressed her bewilderment over the hasty and superficial process leading to the decision, stating that Adams's advocacy should be recognized as an improper offer of immigration enforcement assistance in exchange for a dismissal of his case.The Democrat mayor had previously alleged that he was targeted by the Biden administration and has since expressed his willingness to collaborate with the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. Adams pleaded not guilty to charges of accepting bribes from Turkish officials. 'They articulated exactly, ‘weaponization.’ When you at leg room turning into bribery, because I asked for a governmental entity to do a building inspection, we need to be clear on the root of all of this,' he stated. Three other deputies in the Justice Department's public corruption unit – Rob Heberle, Jenn Clarke, and Marco Palmieri – also resigned on Thursday over the Adams case.





