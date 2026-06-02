Adam Wingard's 'Onslaught': A High-Octane Action Horror Thriller Coming in 2026

Director Adam Wingard's 'Onslaught' promises a 'gonzo' action horror experience, with an impressive cast and intense trailer. Meanwhile, Anna Kendrick is set to direct a new Netflix film, and Scarlett Johansson joins Ari Aster's next project for A24. HBO Max expands its library with several high-profile movies.

From the mind of director Adam Wingard , ' Onslaught ' is an action-packed horror thriller that promises to deliver a 'gonzo' experience. Wingard, known for his work on 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire', has co-written the script with his frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

The film's two posters offer contrasting glimpses into the action. One features Adria Arjona, armed and ready for combat, while the other shows the menacing silhouette of 'The Butcher', hinting at the film's unsettling undertones. The trailer, according to early reviews, is a non-stop thrill ride, filled with intense gunfights, explosions, and brutal combat. Fans of Wingard's 'The Guest' will find familiar energy, but on a much grander scale.

The cast is impressive, with Dan Stevens reprising his collaboration with Wingard, and joined by Michael Biehn, Rebecca Hall, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, and UFC heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Wingard, Barrett, and manager Jeremy Platt are producing through their new company, Breakaway Civilization.

'Onslaught' is set to hit theaters on September 4, 2026, and anticipation is high, with many expecting another A24 blockbuster. Meanwhile, Anna Kendrick is set to direct a new Netflix film, and Scarlett Johansson is joining Ari Aster's next project for A24.

In other news, HBO Max has added several high-profile movies to its library, including Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray's acclaimed sci-fi film, and a new trailer for 'The End of Oak Street' featuring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor has been released





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Adam Wingard Onslaught Action Thriller Horror A24 Anna Kendrick Scarlett Johansson Ari Aster HBO Max

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