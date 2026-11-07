Adam Schefter ‘watching’ Vikings QB situation closely in potential trade deadline bombshell

Adam Schefter is going full Brian Windhorst ahead of the NFL trade deadline. EPSPN’s NFL insider said on his Friday podcast that he is closely monitoring the Vikings with the trade deadline c…

EPSPN’s NFL insider said on his Friday podcast that he is closely monitoring the Vikings with the trade deadline coming up on Tuesday. The 6-1 NFC North squad has all the pieces to potentially to compete for a Super Bowl, except the most important one at quarterback.

“With everything going on, with Kyler Murray Hurt, with Kyler Murray not producing, the offense struggling, with Carson Wentz potentially starting. I’ll just say with the Vikings trading away J.J. McCarthy, with everything…. I’m watching the Vikings quarterback position,” Schefter said.

Also read NFL Players Traded Market Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz throws on the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. , Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

However, even when fully healthy Murray’s play has left plenty to be desired in his first year with the Vikings. The former No. 1 pick has completed 100-of-154 passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions in six games, missing most of the first two games of the season with a concussion. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones rolls out to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. , Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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The Vikings lost their first game of the season on Sunday, falling 19-15 to the rival Lions. Star receiver Justin Jefferson left the locker room without speaking to the media in an apparent bout of frustration.

“That’s what I am saying… Especially when they have an all-world defense that’s good enough to win the Super Bowl,” Schefter said. “Where they need the quarterback to play well, where they need the offense to produce, again with everything going on I am watching the Vikings’ QB position. ”Kirk Cousins of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after a game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. , Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

The Raiders won 38-33. Most of the speculation at the position has centered around two players who have already called Minnesota their NFL home. Daniel Jones is leading a floundering Colts squad that has already begun to blow things up by trading away Pro Bowlers Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. How much of an upgrade that would be is an open question.

Jones, who is coming back after an Achilles tear suffered last season, has played his role in the team’s 2-6 struggles. QB position. Especially when they have an all world defense that’s good enough to win a Super Bowl where they need the QB to play well. Where they need the offense to produce.

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Again, with everything going on, I’m watching the Vikings QB position. ”Jones briefly was on the Vikings at the end of the 2024 season in the first step to resurrect his career after being benched by the Giants. Kirk Cousins spent a much longer time with the franchise — and perhaps offers more upside than Jones.

However, there are doubts whether the Raiders would be willing to part with the veteran as they sit at 4-4 and 2026 No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza has only seen brief action as Cousins backup. Wentz will lead the Vikings against the Bills in a “Monday Night Football” showdown that could go a long way to determining if the team pulls the trigger on a potential deal.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz throws on the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. , Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones rolls out to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. , Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

Kirk Cousins of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after a game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. , Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Raiders won 38-33.