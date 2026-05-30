Husbands of America, take heed — Adam Sandler should never be your style hero.

This week, for the important event of , the actor showed up on the red carpet dressed like he spent the day working from home — taking Zoom meetings with the camera off.

Baggy Knicks hoodie? Check. Ill-fitting cobalt blue pants spilling over a pair of dirty sneakers? Check.

Adam Sandler made quite the statement on his wife’s red carpet this week in Los Angeles. Sandler is not alone. Justin Bieber has shocked onlookers with athletic shorts reaching down to his ankles, jeans sagged down to mid-thigh and alien eye-shaped sunglasses while out with his unbelievably glamorous wife, Hailey.

For me, as someone who invests in his daily look for reasons beyond vanity, I don’t take issue with Schlub Hubs for their crappy wardrobes — I get it, tracksuits are comfortable. Dressing down is a complete lack of courtesy.

I mean, nothing could possibly be in any more contrast than Sandler in that outfit standing next to Jackie Sandler, who wore an all-black look to the “Office Romance” premiere — her cute black clutch included.said one commenter on Reddit“If he was actually so ‘disinterested’ as he pretends to be you would never see him in any Paparazzi pics or movies. ” Replied another: “I feel like it’s one thing when he’s promoting or doing his own projects but for his wife’s work you think he could throw on some khakis and a golf shirt at least lol.

” I’m nearly 20 years younger than Sandler, and appear to have learned a far greater stylistic lesson during my 30s than the 59-year-old ever did. Invest time and money into your wardrobe, and not only will you approach any situation with respect — but everyone will also recognize your efforts, and respect you for them.

Over the last two years, I’ve spent at least $10,000 — a sum that Sandler could easily afford — on a wardrobe of bespoke trousers made with vintage fabrics and mint-condition 1980s blazers. It may seem like a lot of money — and it is — but I was edging ever closer to a pivotal new decade, and looking good is worth the investment.

Similar to drinking coffee, it became a meditative ritual each day to put my outfits together — and accessorizing it with antique gold rings on both hands. There was no occasion beyond going to work, but doing so in a sophisticated manner gave me regular boosts of confidence. In fact, since I started paying closer attention to my appearance, it’s impossible for me to go a day without multiple people sharing their compliments.

Zachary Kussin On a subway downtown just a few weeks ago, a woman stopped me on the train to share a compliment on my outfit. Then, after gearing her eyes elsewhere, she saw my polished loafers under a pair of wide-leg dress pants, she added “I actually love your whole vibe. ”This led us to spending our subway ride, as perfect strangers, discussing what dressing well means to us.

But “style” in the form of low-slung athletic pants, shirts riddled with holes and filthy sneakers will actually make others ignore, or even avoid, you — attention for all the wrong reasons. Have you been praying to the fashion gods for your sclub hub to learn his way around a closet? Submit a brief description and photos of your style-challenged spouse toAdam Sandler made quite the statement on his wife's red carpet this week in Los Angeles.

Take it from me: A little effort goes a long way. Others see me differently, and I see myself differently, through wardrobe enhancements.





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