Adam Sandler's Classic Comedies Now Streaming on Hulu

Three of Adam Sandler's popular comedy movies, 'The Waterboy', 'Mr. Deeds', and 'You Don't Mess with the Zohan', are now available to stream on Hulu. Despite mixed reviews, each film features a memorable performance by Sandler.

Adam Sandler fans rejoice! Three of his popular comedy movies are now available to stream on Hulu . Despite receiving mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, each film boasts a memorable performance by Sandler.

'The Waterboy' (1998), 'Mr. Deeds' (2002), and 'You Don't Mess with the Zohan' (2008) are now officially streaming. In 'The Waterboy', Sandler plays Bobby Boucher, a socially awkward man who becomes a college football star against his mother's wishes. Directed by Frank Coraci, the film also stars Kathy Bates and Henry Winkler.

'Mr. Deeds' sees Sandler as Longfellow Deeds, a pizza shop owner who inherits a multi-billion-dollar fortune. Directed by Steven Brill, the film is a remake of Frank Capra's 1936 film. Lastly, in 'You Don't Mess with the Zohan', Sandler plays an IDF soldier who fakes his death to become a hairstylist in the U.S. Directed by Dennis Dugan, the film also stars John Turturro and Chris Rock.

These films are a must-watch for Sandler fans and offer a mix of comedy and heartwarming moments





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Adam Sandler The Waterboy Mr. Deeds You Don't Mess With The Zohan Hulu

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