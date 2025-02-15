Adam Sandler and Jackie Share a Romantic Kiss at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie were spotted sharing a passionate kiss on the red carpet at the 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' held at Radio City Music Hall on Valentine's Day.

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie celebrated Valentine's Day in style, making a grand entrance at the ' SNL50 : The Homecoming Concert' held at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The couple, known for their playful and affectionate relationship, weren't shy about showcasing their love on the red carpet. Adam, opting for a casual yet stylish look, sported a printed shirt, a dark jacket, light-colored pants, and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Jackie radiated elegance in a stunning black plunging pantsuit. The highlight of their appearance was a passionate kiss they shared, capturing the undeniable chemistry between them. The event, marking the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, brought together an array of stars, including fellow SNL alumni, musicians, and celebrities. Adam Sandler has been a frequent guest on SNL throughout his career, known for his comedic sketches and memorable characters.





