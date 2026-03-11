Tech CEO Adam Robinson, family and five others killed in Florida Learjet crash

Adam Robinson, his wife and two children died with five others when a Learjet 60 crashed near West Palm Beach after hitting severe weather. Investigators say the jet broke apart and disintegrated on impact.

Tech CEO Adam Robinson, 44, his wife Helen Sharp, 40, and their two young children were killed along with five other people when a private Learjet 60 crashed near West Palm Beach, Florida.

The jet was traveling from Texas to the Bahamas when it plummeted almost 30,000 feet and disintegrated on impact. Authorities said debris was scattered over a half-mile radius. The crash killed Robinson, his wife, and their children Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2. Also on board were Robinson's friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, the children's nanny Anita Maria Cetina, pilot Jeff Gregory, and co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, who was 20.

Also read Adam Robinson Retention Crash Tragedy Florida Learjet

The flight had been headed to the Bahamas for Robinson's birthday celebration. The aircraft went down in Greenacres, Florida, after encountering a dangerous thunderstorm. Officials said the plane began to pick up ice and hit heavy turbulence before it exploded into a fireball and completely disintegrated. The impact left a massive crater and destroyed nearby infrastructure after the jet hit a road intersection at high speed.

Advertisement

Severe Weather Caused Learjet Crash

Dashboard camera footage captured a fireball erupting when the plane struck the road. Aviation experts said the impact appeared to occur at near-supersonic speeds, causing severe destruction to the surrounding area. The National Transportation Safety Board said part of the jet appeared to have broken off before the final moments of the flight. The NTSB held a press conference on Monday and identified severe weather as a significant factor.

The pilots had requested a 2,000-foot increase in altitude when they encountered the thunderstorm moments before the fatal spiral. Federal aviators are investigating whether stormy conditions contributed to the loss of control. Some aviation experts speculate the plane may have encountered coffin corner while attempting to climb above two storm systems. A Learjet expert also revealed a crucial mistake the pilots made before the crash.

Cockpit Audio Reveals Final Moments

The specific cause of the jet breaking apart remains under investigation. Cockpit audio recorded the final moments with distressing clarity. Co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras warned air traffic control that the aircraft was descending at 20,000 feet per minute and that they were going to crash into the ground. She said the aircraft had banked 60 degrees and was flying sideways while trying to describe the crisis.

Pilot Jeffrey Gregory could be heard reciting the Lord's Prayer in the background during the descent. Text messages sent by Filgueiras to her boyfriend showed she was aware of heavy weather conditions in the minutes before the crash. The Daily Mail chose not to publish the final seconds of audio because it was extremely distressing. A resurfaced podcast clip captured Robinson's long-standing passion for private aviation.

Robinsons Private Jet Lifestyle Origin

In an April 2023 episode of his business podcast Ten Years in the Making, he interviewed Lolita Petrossov, co-founder of the on-demand private jet charter company JetSmarter. Robinson, a former banker who later ran the multimillion-dollar software companies Retention.com and RB2B, described how the private jet lifestyle became part of his identity. He said he was introduced to it in the early 2000s while working in New York City at Lehman Brothers.

Advertisement

I had these Wall Street friends and hedge fund guys, and some of my very rich friends were using it, Robinson said. I just assumed that it was inaccessible to me because they were almost using it as a status symbol. You would be sitting at a dinner table and then a guy would whip out his phone and say, Do you guys want to go to Vegas tomorrow morning?

Like, we can go on a PJ, he continued, using the acronym for private jet. And it is like, yeah, actually, that sounds amazing. And it was this feeling that I got of, like, Wow, I can actually fly private too, Robinson said. It became part of my identity.

Robinson had reportedly been telling friends that his life was going too well in the weeks before the tragedy. He also posted an eerie message about plane crashes months earlier. You do not need to crash a plane to learn to fly, and you do not need VC to build a business, he wrote in an April X post. The widespread sharing of Robinson's past comments highlights public interest in the crash of the Retention.com executive.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the disaster, with severe weather, ice buildup, turbulence, and the jet's structural failure all under examination.