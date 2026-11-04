Adam Rehmeier Casts Cooper Tomlinson and Mika Abdalla in New Thriller Seeker

Director Adam Rehmeier reunites with actress Mika Abdalla for the thriller Seeker, starring Cooper Tomlinson as a ride-share driver hunting his fiancée's missing person.

Director Adam Rehmeier has officially announced the casting of Cooper Tomlinson and Mika Abdalla for his upcoming psychological thriller, Seeker. The project marks a significant reunion for the filmmaker and the actress, who previously collaborated on the 2024 summer comedy Snack Shack. This new film promises to shift genres dramatically, moving from lighthearted romance to a tense, disturbing mystery that challenges the boundaries of the thriller genre.

Casting Details and Lead Character Arc

Cooper Tomlinson takes on the central role of Grant, a character whose life is irrevocably altered by tragedy. Grant works as a ride-share driver and is still struggling to cope with the sudden and unexplained disappearance of his fiancée. The narrative begins with Grant picking up a passenger during his nightly shifts, a decision that sets off a chain of events leading to a dangerous confrontation. Tomlinson brings a history of indie film success to this complex role, having recently starred as Ian in Curry Barker's critically acclaimed indie film, Obsession. That film was produced on a tight budget of one million dollars and successfully grossed over a significant amount, demonstrating the actor's ability to carry commercially viable projects.

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Mika Abdalla joins the cast as Caroline, Grant's missing fiancée whose presence looms large over the story. Abdalla is widely recognized for her breakout role as Allie in the Prime Video series Off Campus. Her previous work with Rehmeier in Snack Shack received mostly positive reviews from both critics and audiences, establishing a strong creative synergy between the two artists. The director has chosen to pair his former collaborator with a rising indie star to anchor the emotional core of this new, darker narrative.

Plot Dynamics and Suspense Elements

The official description of Seeker outlines a gripping cat-and-mouse scenario that spirals into psychological horror. Grant becomes convinced that one of his passengers is directly responsible for Caroline's disappearance. What starts as a tense game of investigation quickly evolves into something far stranger and more deeply unhinged. The film aims to challenge the audience's perceptions, turning a routine job into a nightmare of paranoia and fear. This shift from ordinary life to extreme danger serves as the primary mechanism for driving suspense throughout the narrative.

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The plot involves additional key figures, specifically two characters named Steve and Kate, though the production has not yet confirmed which actors will portray them. These roles are expected to add further layers of complexity to the mystery surrounding Caroline's fate. The director, Adam Rehmeier, is known for his ability to blend familiar creative teams with fresh, disturbing twists. His previous film, Snack Shack, set a high bar for quality, and fans are anticipating that Seeker will maintain that standard while exploring darker thematic territories.

Production Powerhouse and Financing

The production of Seeker is backed by an impressive list of industry heavyweights, ensuring high production values and marketing reach. Alex Lebovici and Michael Learner serve as producers alongside Academy Award winner Adam McKay. The producing team also includes two-time Emmy nominee Todd Schulman, actor Noah Centineo, and Enzo Marc. This group of executives brings substantial experience in both independent cinema and blockbuster productions, lending credibility and financial stability to the project.

Further executive production duties are handled by Samuel Hall and Warren Goz, joined by Ibrahim Mohammed, Yasmyne Mohammed, and Chase Vergari. The film is fully financed by Hammerstone Studios and Script 2 Screen, two entities known for supporting ambitious creative visions. North.five.six will represent international distribution rights, ensuring the film reaches a global audience upon completion. This robust financial and logistical support structure highlights the studio's confidence in the project's potential to become a major hit in the thriller genre.

Shooting Schedule and Release Timeline

Production is scheduled to kick off in January 2027, with filming taking place in Washington State, United States. The location offers diverse landscapes that can visually support the isolation and tension required by the story. The choice of Washington State provides a realistic backdrop for the ride-share driver narrative, grounding the psychological elements in a tangible, everyday setting. This timeline allows the cast and crew ample time to prepare for the demanding physical and emotional requirements of the roles.

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While Seeker moves forward, the broader entertainment landscape continues to evolve with other high-profile projects. Jessica Rothe, known for her roles in Boy Kills World and the Happy Death Day franchise, is set to appear in Universal Pictures and Blumhouse's River opposite Jane Levy. This project places Rothe and Levy face to face with a mysterious, masked killer in a new survival slasher thriller. Meanwhile, other industry updates include the arrival of the final trailer for Victorian Psycho and the confirmation of release dates for upcoming Batman movies. These concurrent developments underscore a busy period for thriller and horror enthusiasts, with Seeker poised to join this crowded but exciting field of genre cinema.