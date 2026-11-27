Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and wife Holly Ramsay welcome baby girl Daphne June. Grandfather Gordon celebrates while Peaty's estranged father Mark remains distant.

British Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and his wife Holly Ramsay have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty. The couple announced the arrival on Thursday, with Holly sharing the news via an Instagram post that confirmed the birth date as 25 November 2026. The newborn joins Peaty's six-year-old son, George, from his previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro, to whom the couple split in August 2022.

Baby Daphne June Born At Portland Hospital

Daphne June was delivered via caesarean section at The Portland Hospital in London. Holly Ramsay, 26, expressed deep gratitude to the medical staff in her social media announcement, thanking the doctors, nurses, and midwives for ensuring the safety and well-being of both mother and child. She described Daphne as their beautiful baby girl and George's new sister, marking a significant family milestone for the swimmer and his wife.

Also read Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay Welcome Daughter Daphne June

Gordon Ramsay Celebrates Granddaughter Arrival

Holly Ramsay's father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, was pictured in high spirits as he arrived at The Portland Hospital to meet his first grandchild. Accompanied by his wife Tana, seven-year-old son Oscar, and two-year-old son Jesse, Gordon brought a bag of Lola's cupcakes to celebrate the occasion. He posted a photograph on Instagram showing Holly, Adam, and baby Daphne moments after the birth, writing that the baby was a perfect early Christmas present and welcoming Miss Daphne to the family.

Mark Peaty Walks Dog After Formal Notification

In stark contrast to the Ramsay family's joy, Adam Peaty's estranged father, Mark Peaty, was seen heading out for a solitary dog walk hours after the birth. Mark cut a glum figure, highlighting the ongoing rift between the swimmer and his parents. Adam, 31, remains estranged from his mother, Caroline Peaty, and his father Mark, who have not yet issued any public comment regarding the new addition to the family. The breakdown in relations was triggered by controversies leading up to Adam and Holly's wedding, including Caroline being uninvited from Holly's hen do.

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Peaty Family Rift Remains Beyond Healing

The tension between Adam Peaty and his family escalated significantly during his stag weekend in November 2025, when his brother Jamie was arrested over allegations that he sent aggressive threats to Adam. Despite Adam embracing Christianity in 2023 and stating a desire to forgive, he insisted that reconciliation is unlikely without evidence that his family members have improved as people. A close family source indicated to the Daily Mail in June that while Caroline is happy for the couple, the rift is beyond healing and the birth will not mend the bitter feud.

Ramsay Family Support And Future Expectations

Holly Ramsay is one of six children born to Gordon and Tana Ramsay, with siblings including Megan, Jack, Tilly, Oscar, and Jesse. Gordon has been described as incredibly supportive of Holly during this period, drawing on his own experiences with family disputes. While Adam's parents remain distant, other family members are expecting children in the near future, with Adam's sister Bethany due to give birth to her third child in a few weeks and his older brother Jamie expecting a baby with his wife Charlotte.