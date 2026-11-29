Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay announce the birth of their daughter Daphne. The news highlights the deepening estrangement between Peaty and his parents.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has publicly announced the birth of his first child with partner Holly Ramsay. The couple welcomed their daughter, Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at Portland Hospital in central London. The announcement confirms the arrival of the couple's first child together, marking a significant personal milestone for the 31-year-old athlete.

On Sunday night, Peaty shared a series of photographs featuring the newborn on his Instagram account. He expressed deep gratitude for the support he and his family have received during this period. The swimmer described his wife as his primary source of strength and pride during the final days of the pregnancy and the immediate postpartum period.

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Newborn Details and Immediate Family Response

Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty is the second child for Peaty and the first for Ramsay. The baby was delivered via caesarean section, a process that Holly Ramsay credited to the medical staff at Portland Hospital. In a separate social media post, Ramsay thanked the doctors, nurses, and midwives for ensuring both she and the infant remained safe and healthy throughout the delivery process.

Ramsay also acknowledged her six-year-old son, George, who is the product of Peaty's previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro. The couple split in August 2022. George serves as the older brother to the newborn Daphne, and Ramsay noted in her announcement that the new arrival will forever be George's baby sister.

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Estrangement From Adam Peaty's Parents

The joyous occasion is overshadowed by a profound family rift that has kept Peaty estranged from his parents, Mark and Deborah Peaty. Reports indicate that Mark Peaty was spotted walking his dog shortly after the birth announcement, appearing somber. The parents have not yet issued a public statement regarding the grandchild's arrival. Adam Peaty stated he learned of the pregnancy only through a formal text message from his son, a communication method that underscores the coldness in their current relationship.

This estrangement was most visible during the couple's wedding at Bath Abbey last December. The ceremony was marred by controversy after Peaty uninvited most of his extended family. His parents did not attend the event, a decision that has caused lasting damage to familial bonds. Peaty has publicly stated that while he holds Christian beliefs about forgiveness, he will not reconcile with his family unless he perceives genuine personal improvement in them.

Ramsay Family Support and Hospital Arrival

In stark contrast to the silence from the Peaty side, Holly Ramsay's family has been highly visible and supportive. Her father, renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, and her mother, Tana, were among the first relatives to meet the newborn. The couple arrived at Portland Hospital in a black Range Rover, accompanied by Tana's son Oscar, who is seven years old. Gordon Ramsay arrived with bags of cupcakes to celebrate the occasion.

Gordon Ramsay subsequently shared a photograph on Instagram showing the new parents moments after the birth. He captioned the image with congratulations to Adam and Holly, referring to the baby as a perfect early Christmas present. His post reflected the high spirits of the Ramsay household, which is expanding to include its first grandchild.

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Contrasting Attitudes and Future Implications

The divergence in family reactions highlights the severity of the rift. While the Ramsays embraced the new addition with immediate enthusiasm, the Peatys remain isolated. Adam Peaty has indicated that the relationship with his parents is unlikely to be repaired soon. He emphasized that reconciliation is contingent upon his family members demonstrating changed behavior.

Despite the ongoing tension, the couple appears focused on their new role as parents. Holly Ramsay has been active in documenting her pregnancy journey over the last several months. Her father, Gordon Ramsay, recently attended his own Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, a event Holly missed due to her proximity to the due date. The family now shifts its attention to caring for Daphne while navigating the complex emotional landscape of a fractured extended family.