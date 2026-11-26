Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and wife Holly Ramsay have welcomed baby girl Daphne June, highlighting the deep estrangement from Peaty's parents.

British Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty has welcomed a baby girl named Daphne June with his wife, Holly Ramsay. The new parents announced the arrival of their daughter via an Instagram post on Thursday, revealing that the child was born on November 25, 2026. This joyous family milestone has unfolded against a backdrop of significant tension between Peaty and his estranged parents, Mark and Caroline Peaty, who have not yet commented on the birth.

Family Reactions Diverge Sharply

While the maternal side of the family celebrated enthusiastically, the paternal response was notably distant. Gordon Ramsay, Holly's father and a renowned global chef, was pictured arriving at The Portland Hospital in London with his wife, Tana, and their children, Oscar and Jesse. Carrying a bag of cupcakes, Gordon appeared in high spirits, marking a stark contrast to Adam's father, Mark Peaty, who was observed taking a solitary dog walk shortly after the news broke. Mark appeared glum, reflecting the ongoing rift that has kept him away from his son's major life events.

Also read Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay Welcome Daughter Daphne June

Estrangement Details and Wedding Controversy

The deep division between Adam Peaty and his parents traces back to preparations for his wedding to Holly Ramsay. Tensions escalated when Caroline Peaty was excluded from Holly's hen do, causing visible hurt to the Peaty family. The conflict intensified during Adam's stag weekend in November 2025, when his brother Jamie Peaty was arrested over allegations that he sent aggressive threats to Adam. These events solidified the breakdown in relations, leading Adam to uninvite most of his extended family from his wedding ceremony, a decision that has defined their relationship for the past year.

Adam's Stance on Forgiveness and Religion

Adam Peaty has publicly addressed the feud, explaining his position through the lens of his Christian faith, which he embraced in 2023. He stated that while he is committed to forgiveness, it does not necessarily mean forgetting past grievances or rushing reconciliation. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the swimmer clarified that any healing of the rift would depend on his family demonstrating personal improvement and reopening lines of communication. He emphasized that forgiveness is a personal spiritual duty but reconciliation requires tangible changes in behavior from his relatives.

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Announcement and Maternal Grandparents Support

Holly Ramsay, 26, took to Instagram to officially announce the birth of Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty. In her post, she thanked the medical staff at the hospital and expressed her eternal love for her daughter and her five-year-old brother, George, who is from Adam's previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro. The couple split from Munro in August 2022. Holly's father, Gordon Ramsay, also shared a photo of the newborn with Adam, calling her a perfect early Christmas present. Gordon had previously supported Holly when she missed his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony due to being days away from delivery, highlighting his role as a supportive father-in-law during this turbulent time.

Extended Family Milestones and Future Outlook

As the Peaty family navigates this personal drama, other members are approaching significant life events. Adam's sister, Bethany Peaty, is scheduled to give birth to her third child in just a few weeks. Additionally, his older brother Jamie Peaty is expecting a baby with his wife, Charlotte. Despite these parallel family joys, sources close to the Peaty family suggest that Daphne's birth is highly unlikely to heal the bitter feud between Adam and his parents. Caroline Peaty reportedly expressed happiness for her grandson's new addition but indicated that trust must be rebuilt before any further family integration can occur.