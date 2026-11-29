Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and wife Holly Ramsay announce the birth of their daughter Daphne, highlighting the stark contrast between the supportive Ramsay family and the estranged Peaty parents.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has officially announced the birth of his first child with wife Holly Ramsay. The couple welcomed their daughter, Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Peaty shared his first photographs of the newborn with his wife via Instagram on Sunday evening to celebrate the occasion.

Newborn Details and Social Media Announcement

Peaty, aged 31, described himself as the luckiest man in the world in his social media post. He praised Holly Ramsay-Peaty for her strength during the delivery process and thanked the medical staff for ensuring both mother and child were healthy and happy. The announcement included several adorable snapshots of the infant and her mother.

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Holly Ramsay also took to social media to confirm the arrival. She introduced Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, noting her birth date as November 25, 2026. Her message highlighted the joy the baby brings to the family unit, specifically mentioning Peaty's six-year-old son, George, who will now serve as an older brother to his new sibling.

Ramsay Family Support and Hospital Presence

While Peaty's immediate family remains estranged, the Ramsay clan was fully present for the birth. Holly's father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, was among the first relatives to meet his new granddaughter. He shared an emotional Instagram post congratulating the couple and referring to the baby as a perfect early Christmas present.

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The couple arrived at Portland Hospital in central London on Friday in a black Range Rover. Gordon Ramsay arrived in his own low-key 2004 Mini, which costs approximately £3,500, rather than his usual high-end vehicles. He brought cupcakes from Lola's to the hospital as a celebratory gesture for the staff and family.

Also present at the hospital were Holly's mother, Tana Ramsay, and her seven-year-old brother, Oscar. Holly is one of six children in the Ramsay family, with siblings including Megan, Jack, Tilly, Oscar, and two-year-old Jesse. The extensive family support contrasted sharply with the absence of Peaty's parents.

Deepening Rift with Peaty Parents

The joyful occasion is overshadowed by a deepening family feud. Peaty remains estranged from his father, Mark Peaty, and his mother. The rift became public knowledge during their wedding ceremony at Bath Abbey last December, which was marred by controversy after Adam uninvited most of his relatives.

Reports indicate that Mark Peaty was left distraught by the news of the birth but has yet to be introduced to his granddaughter. The couple only learned of Holly's pregnancy through a formal text message from Adam, rather than a personal conversation. This lack of direct communication has contributed to the current emotional distance between the two branches of the family.

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In the days following the birth announcement, Mark Peaty was seen heading out for a solitary dog walk, appearing glum according to witnesses. In stark contrast, Gordon Ramsay remained in high spirits. Adam has stated that while he is open to forgiveness due to his Christian faith, he will not forget past hurts and requires evidence of personal improvement from his family before reconciliation occurs.

Previous Relationship and Child Dynamics

Daphne is not Peaty's first child. He previously had a relationship with Eirianedd Munro, resulting in the birth of their son, George. The couple split in August 2022. George, now six years old, is expected to adjust to his new role as a big brother. The dynamic between George and his new half-sister is expected to be a significant part of the new family structure.

Holly Ramsay had previously announced her pregnancy in June, approximately six months after her wedding to Adam Peaty. Her father, Gordon Ramsay, had publicly welcomed the news, noting that the Ramsay household was about to get bigger. This timeline confirms the pregnancy progressed normally despite the surrounding family tensions.