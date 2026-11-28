Olympic champion Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay exclude Adam's parents, Caroline and Mark, from meeting newborn Daphne June, deepening a class-fueled family estrangement.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and his wife Holly Ramsay have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daphne June, but the joyous occasion has highlighted a severe and painful rift between the two families. While the Ramsay clan rushed to the private Portland Hospital in London to meet the newborn, Adam Peaty's parents, Caroline and Mark, have been completely excluded from the birth, leaving them in a state of deep distress.

Birth Details Exclusion of Peaty Parents

Daphne June was born on Wednesday at the prestigious Portland Hospital in central London, a facility known for its luxury services with packages costing approximately £10,000. This choice of venue mirrors the choices of high-profile figures such as Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle, who also delivered their children at the same clinic. Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty left the hospital on Thursday, accompanied by Holly's parents, Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay, who were present to welcome their new granddaughter.

Also read Adam Peaty Welcomes Daughter Daphne June Amid Family Feud

Gordon Ramsay, a multi-millionaire celebrity chef worth an estimated £160 million, posted a congratulatory message on Instagram, describing Daphne as a perfect early Christmas present and addressing the baby as Miss Daphne. The visible closeness between the new parents and the Ramsay family underscores the stark contrast with the situation facing Adam's own parents, who were not only absent but reportedly did not even receive an invitation to meet their grandchild during the critical hours following her birth.

Deepening Family Estrangement

Adam Peaty's parents, Caroline and Mark, reside in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, which is approximately 250 miles from London. Despite the distance, the primary barrier to their involvement is the ongoing personal conflict rather than geography. Friends within the Peaty family circle report that Caroline and Mark are distraught over their exclusion from such a significant family milestone. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that Adam's sister, Bethany Peaty, has attempted to bridge the gap between her brother and their parents.

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Bethany Peaty, who is also estranged from Adam and Holly, has been visiting her parents regularly to provide emotional support. A close family source revealed that Bethany even brought flowers to her mother, Caroline, in an effort to cheer her up during this difficult period. Bethany, who is currently pregnant with her third child and expects to have a daughter of her own, has expressed deep sadness over the family division.

Wedding Tensions and Personal Conflicts

The breakdown in relations between Adam Peaty, Holly Ramsay, and Adam's family began intensifying during the preparations for their wedding at Bath Abbey on December 27 of last year. Caroline Peaty was reportedly heartbroken when she was not invited to Holly's hen party, an event that saw attendance from high-profile guests including Tana Ramsay and Victoria Beckham. Additionally, reports emerged that the couple had vetoed a dress that Caroline had purchased for herself to wear on the wedding day.

Further strain was placed on the family dynamic when Adam's brother, Jamie Peaty, was arrested on suspicion of sending aggressive threats to Adam during his stag weekend. Although investigations into such matters are complex, the incident contributed to the growing tension within the family unit. The conflict reached another low point earlier this year when Holly Ramsay reportedly attempted to prevent Bethany Peaty from announcing her pregnancy simultaneously with Holly's own pregnancy announcement, leading to a final breakdown in relations between Bethany and the couple.

Adam Peaty Stance on Reconciliation

Despite the deepening chasm, Adam Peaty has maintained a specific stance on family relations. The three-time Olympic gold medalist, who embraced Christianity in 2023, has stated that he intends to forgive but not forget the grievances that have led to the current estrangement. He has clarified that he will only consider reconciling with his family members if he feels that they have demonstrated genuine personal improvement and growth as individuals.

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The current dynamic shows Adam Peaty forming a closer bond with his father-in-law, Gordon Ramsay, who was recently announced as the new host of the television program Top Gear. This evolving relationship is described by insiders as particularly upsetting for Caroline and Mark Peaty, who made significant financial and personal sacrifices over the years to support Adam's swimming career and success. The exclusion from meeting Daphne June serves as the latest and most painful evidence of the permanent nature of the divide between the celebrity-influenced Ramsay family and the traditional Peaty family from Staffordshire.