Swimmer Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay leave Portland Hospital with newborn daughter Daphne June on Friday, November 25, 2026, marking a joyous family milestone.

Swimmer Adam Peaty and his wife Holly Ramsay have officially welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daphne June, into the world. The couple left the prestigious Portland Hospital in London on Friday, November 25, 2026, following the birth of their daughter. This momentous occasion marks a significant personal milestone for the high-profile pair, who announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram earlier in the week. The delivery took place at one of the capital's most renowned maternity centers, known for serving celebrities and public figures.

Peaty and Ramsay Depart Hospital With Newborn Daughter

Upon leaving the hospital, Holly Ramsay, aged 26, was photographed beaming as she settled into the back of a waiting vehicle. Her husband, Adam Peaty, was seen carefully carrying their newborn daughter in a specialized baby carrier. The couple appeared well-prepared for the journey home, with a £95 baby bag from the retailer Tiba + Marl visible in the car boot alongside their other luggage. Adam's business partner, Ed Baxter, joined them for the departure, sharing a hug with Peaty before the family exited the hospital grounds under security escort.

Also read Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay Welcome Daughter Daphne June

Ramsay Family Celebrates Granddaughter Arrival at Hospital

While the new parents focused on their baby, Holly's family was quick to react to the news. Her parents, Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay, were among the first to visit the hospital to meet their first grandchild. Gordon arrived in high spirits, carrying a bag of cupcakes prepared by their daughter Lola to celebrate the occasion. The proud grandfather shared an Instagram post featuring a photograph of Holly, Adam, and baby Daphne moments after the caesarean section. He captioned the image by welcoming Miss Daphne and congratulating Adam and Holly on what he described as a perfect early Christmas present.

Peaty Family Rift Remains Unresolved After Birth Announcement

In sharp contrast to the joy displayed by the Ramsay family, Adam Peaty's estranged father, Mark Peaty, was reported to be in low spirits following the birth announcement. Mark was seen leaving on a dog walk hours after the news broke, appearing glum amidst the ongoing family feud. Adam, who has been open about his religious faith and commitment to Christianity since 2023, previously stated that while he believes in forgiveness, he would not forget past grievances. He emphasized that reconciliation with his family, including his parents and siblings, depends on their personal improvement and the restoration of honest communication.

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Wedding Controversy and Previous Tensions Defined Family Dynamics

The strained relationship between Adam Peaty and his extended family was notably highlighted during the lead-up to his wedding to Holly Ramsay last December. The couple tied the knot in Bath in a ceremony that was marred by controversy after Adam uninvited most of his relatives. Tensions reportedly escalated when Peaty's mother, Caroline, was excluded from Holly's hen party. Further friction occurred during Adam's stag weekend in November 2025, when his brother Jamie was arrested over allegations of sending aggressive threats.

Future Family Expansions and Personal Reflections on Parenthood

Adam Peaty is already a father to six-year-old George, who is from his previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro. The couple split in August 2022, but George now welcomes a baby sister to join his family unit. Holly Ramsay, who announced her pregnancy in June 2026 just six months after her wedding, has spoken positively about the arrival of Daphne June. She thanked the doctors, nurses, and midwives for ensuring the safety and health of herself and her daughter. Meanwhile, Adam's sibling Bethany is also expecting her third child in the coming weeks, suggesting a busy period for the Peaty family regarding new births.