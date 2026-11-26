Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and chef Holly Ramsay announce the birth of their daughter Daphne June, bringing joy to father Gordon Ramsay amidst ongoing family tensions.

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and celebrity influencer Holly Ramsay have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Daphne June. The couple announced the birth on their Instagram accounts on November 25, 2026, marking a significant milestone for the high-profile family. This arrival makes renowned chef Gordon Ramsay a grandfather for the first time, adding to his existing family dynamic as he prepares to host a major television relaunch.

The Birth Announcement and Family Details

Holly Ramsay, 26, and Adam Peaty, 31, revealed the details of the birth on social media shortly after the event. In her post, Holly thanked the medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and midwives, for ensuring her and the baby were safe and healthy. The couple named their daughter Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, a combination that reflects both their family lines. Holly noted that Daphne is the sister to Adam's six-year-old son, George, who is from Adam's previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro.

Also read Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Set To Host New 'Top Gear' Episodes

Gordon Ramsay shared his own celebration on Instagram, posting a photograph of the new parents and baby moments after a c-section birth. He expressed his gratitude for what he described as a perfect early Christmas present. Gordon has been a supportive figure throughout Holly's pregnancy, having previously missed his own Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony because she was days away from giving birth. He publicly praised Holly during that time, noting that the Ramsay household was expanding.

Rifts With Peaty Family and Wedding Controversies

The joyous occasion contrasts sharply with the ongoing feud between Adam Peaty and his biological family, which significantly impacted their December 2025 wedding at Bath Abbey. The relationship breakdown was partly triggered by conflicts leading up to the wedding, including the exclusion of Adam's mother, Caroline Peaty, from Holly's hen do. Tensions escalated further during Adam's stag weekend in November 2025, when his brother Jamie was arrested for allegedly sending aggressive threats.

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As a result of these events, most of Adam's family did not attend the wedding. Only his sister Bethany Peaty, 33, was present, marking her as the sole member of the Peaty clan at the ceremony. However, sources indicate that Bethany has also fallen out with the couple, allegedly upset that Holly did not want her to announce her own pregnancy before Daphne's birth. This dispute is seen as an attempt by Holly to prevent her sister-in-law from stealing the spotlight after discovering she was expecting a baby girl.

Adam Peaty's Stance on Reconciliation and Faith

Adam Peaty has been open about the emotional toll of the family rift and how his conversion to Christianity in 2023 influences his perspective on forgiveness. He told The Guardian that while he believes in the Christian imperative to forgive, this does not mean he will forget the past or immediately reconcile. He stated that reconciliation must come from a place where he feels his family members have improved as people and opened up communication channels.

Adam mentioned that he partially blamed his failure to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in July on the stress of the family feud. He also adopted the hyphenated surname Ramsay-Peaty after marrying Holly in December 2025, a move some observers interpret as a further distancing from his original family. Despite these tensions, Adam insists that as a Christian, forgiveness is necessary, even if it takes time and requires visible improvement from his relatives.

Parallel Expectations and Future Steps

While Daphne June joins the Ramsay-Peaty family, other branches of the family are also expanding. Adam's sister Bethany is scheduled to give birth to her third child just a few weeks after Daphne's arrival. Additionally, Adam's older brother Jamie is expecting a baby with his wife Charlotte. These simultaneous births highlight a busy period for the extended family, even amidst the unresolved conflicts.

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On the professional front, the news of the birth comes as Gordon Ramsay prepares for a new chapter in his career. It was recently announced that he will become the lead presenter for the relaunch of the car show Top Gear. This professional milestone coincides with his personal milestone of becoming a grandfather. The couple's journey from a controversial wedding to the birth of their daughter continues to draw public interest, blending personal milestones with high-profile celebrity dynamics.