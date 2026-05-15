Adam Peaty accused of 'cashing in' on Gordon Ramsay by using his married name for Commonwealth Games

Adam Peaty, the three-time Olympic champion swimmer, has been accused by his estranged family of 'cashing in' on his celebrity chef father-in-law Gordon Ramsay by using his married name Adam Ramsay-Peaty for the Commonwealth Games. The Olympian is hoping to make history by becoming the first British swimmer to win gold medals at four consecutive Commonwealth events.

Adam Peaty has been accused by his estranged family of 'cashing in' on his celebrity chef father-in-law Gordon Ramsay by competing in the Commonwealth Games under his new name.

The Olympian, 31, who is hoping to make history at the upcoming event in July with Team England, is using his married name Adam Ramsay-Peaty because the 'Ramsay name opens doors.

' The swimmer, married Gordon's influencer daughter Holly Ramsay, 26, at a high-profile wedding at Bath Abbey in December, at which he banned his mother Caroline and other family members from attending due to an ongoing bitter feud, first revealed by this newspaper last autumn. He has been fully embraced by the world-famous TV chef and wife Tana and even now calls them 'dad' and 'mum.





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Adam Peaty Gordon Ramsay Commonwealth Games Married Name Family Feud

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Adam Peaty accused of 'cashing in' on Gordon Ramsay by using his married name for Commonwealth GamesAdam Peaty, the three-time Olympic champion swimmer, has been accused by his estranged family of 'cashing in' on his celebrity chef father-in-law Gordon Ramsay by using his married name Adam Ramsay-Peaty for the Commonwealth Games. The Olympian is hoping to make history by becoming the first British swimmer to win gold medals at four consecutive Commonwealth events.

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Adam Peaty accused of 'cashing in' on Gordon Ramsay by using his married name for Commonwealth GamesAdam Peaty, the three-time Olympic champion swimmer, has been accused by his estranged family of 'cashing in' on his celebrity chef father-in-law Gordon Ramsay by using his married name Adam Ramsay-Peaty for the Commonwealth Games. The Olympian is hoping to make history by becoming the first British swimmer to win gold medals at four consecutive Commonwealth events.

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Adam Peaty accused of 'cashing in' on Gordon Ramsay by using his married name for Commonwealth GamesAdam Peaty, the three-time Olympic champion swimmer, has been accused by his estranged family of 'cashing in' on his celebrity chef father-in-law Gordon Ramsay by using his married name Adam Ramsay-Peaty for the Commonwealth Games. The Olympian is hoping to make history by becoming the first British swimmer to win gold medals at four consecutive Commonwealth events.

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