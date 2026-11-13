Adam Levine Discusses Family With Behati Prinsloo After 2022 Scandal

Adam Levine shares rare family updates with daughters Dusty and Gio while addressing the aftermath of his 2022 sext scandal with Behati Prinsloo and their children.

Adam Levine has broken his long-standing privacy regarding his domestic life, offering fans a rare glimpse into his relationship with model Behati Prinsloo and their three children. The 47-year-old Maroon 5 frontman brought his daughters to his workplace during a live performance of The Voice on Monday. This public appearance marks a significant shift from the singer's usual guarded stance on his personal matters.

Levine Discusses Family Life and Children

Levine appeared on set with his ten-year-old daughter Dusty Rose and nine-year-old daughter Gio Grace. The couple also shares a three-year-old son, whose identity remains shielded from public view. The siblings accompanied their father to the television studio, providing a brief window into their daily routine alongside their famous parent.

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The singer expressed surprise at how well his children maintained their respect for him despite his celebrity status. Speaking to E! News, he described his brood as being in good spirits. He noted that they were extremely excited to be part of his workday, describing them as pumped for the experience. This candid admission highlights the balance he attempts to strike between his career and fatherhood.

Details of the 2022 Sexting Controversy

These family updates come four years after a major public controversy involving Levine and Prinsloo. In late 2022, Prinsloo was pregnant with their third child. During this time, Levine admitted to sending flirtatious text messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh. The messages included suggestions for in-person meetings and intimate details.

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Stroh went public with the situation on TikTok, sharing screenshots of the alleged correspondence. She stated that she felt manipulated by the singer during these exchanges. The model claimed Levine implied his marriage was in trouble. When Prinsloo announced her pregnancy, Stroh decided to reveal the virtual affair to the internet.

Levine's Public Apology and Admission

Adam Levine later denied having a physical affair but confessed to crossing professional and marital boundaries. He released a statement on social media to clear the air regarding the allegations. The singer acknowledged that he used poor judgment by speaking to anyone other than his wife in a flirtatious manner.

He admitted to making inappropriate comments during what he termed a regrettable period in his life. Levine apologized for his naivety, calling it the greatest mistake he could make. He promised to take proactive steps to remedy the situation with his family. He emphasized that his wife and children were the only things that truly mattered to him in the world.

Behati Prinsloo's Social Media Presence

Four years after the scandal, Behati Prinsloo continues to share moments of their family life on social media. She recently posted a photo of Levine taking the children trick-or-treating for Halloween. This image was part of a carousel post she shared on November 2, captioned with a question about the rapid passage of time into November.

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Prinsloo also posted tribute messages for Valentine's Day and her husband's birthday in March. She described Levine as her best friend. However, her decision to keep her comment sections open has drawn backlash. Many followers urge her to leave her husband, citing the past infidelity scandal as a reason for their dissatisfaction with the couple's public displays of unity.