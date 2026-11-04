Adam Hamawy Wins NJ-12, Becoming First Muslim US Congressman

Democrat Adam Hamawy defeats Republican Gregg Mele in New Jersey's 12th District to become the first Muslim member of Congress, succeeding retiring Rep Bonnie Watson Coleman.

Democrat Adam Hamawy has secured a historic victory in New Jersey's 12th Congressional District, defeating Republican candidate Gregg Mele to become the first Muslim member of the United States Congress from this state. This election result marks a significant milestone for representation in Washington as the political landscape continues to evolve with diverse voices entering federal office.

Historic Election Results in New Jersey

Official projections confirm that Hamawy won the crucial swing seat, maintaining the district firmly in Democratic hands. The race concluded on Tuesday evening with Decision Desk HQ declaring the Democrat the victor over the Republican attorney. This outcome ensures continuity for the constituency while introducing a new representative with a distinct background in medicine and military service.

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Hamawy succeeds Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, who is retiring after serving a decade in the House of Representatives. Watson Coleman was recognized as an influential progressive voice during her tenure, setting a high bar for legislative impact. Her departure opened the door for a new generation of leaders to shape policy in Trenton and beyond.

Candidate Background and Military Service

The 56-year-old winner brings extensive experience as a plastic surgeon, retired US Army combat doctor, and humanitarian medical worker. Born in Egypt and raised in the United States, Hamawy served as an Iraq War veteran before dedicating his career to global health initiatives. His professional journey includes leading medical missions across Bosnia, Sudan, Lebanon, and Syria.

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A pivotal moment in his life occurred in 2004 when he saved the life of US Senator Tammy Duckworth after her helicopter was shot down in Iraq. This connection later proved vital in 2024 when Hamawy traveled to southern Gaza on a humanitarian mission. He became one of several physicians trapped in the region after Israel closed the Rafah border crossing, prompting Senator Duckworth to intervene directly to facilitate his safe exit.

Political Platform and Policy Goals

Hamawy entered politics as a first-time candidate and an outspoken critic of the Israeli genocide in Gaza. He navigated a crowded primary field earlier this year, ultimately securing the Democratic nomination by appealing to voters seeking justice and reform. During his primary campaign, he emphasized that citizens never need permission to fight for their rights and values.

His general election platform focuses on four major policy pillars: implementing universal Medicare, halting US military assistance to Israel, canceling medical and student loan debt, and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. These positions reflect his commitment to social equity and a reevaluation of foreign aid strategies. Voters in the 12th District appeared to align with these priorities during the recent election cycle.

Impact on Future Legislative Agenda

With this victory, Hamawy joins a House increasingly focused on healthcare access and international diplomacy reforms. His unique perspective as a physician and veteran adds depth to debates on national security and public health funding. The transition period will see him preparing to assume duties in Washington alongside other newly elected members.

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The defeat of Gregg Mele signals a stable retention of the seat for Democrats in a district that has historically leaned blue. As Hamawy prepares to take office, stakeholders are watching closely to see how his medical expertise influences legislative decisions. The coming months will define his initial approach to constituent services and committee assignments.