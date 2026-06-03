Adam Hamawy Wins Democratic Primary in New Jersey's 12th Congressional District

Adam Hamawy, a plastic surgeon and former combat surgeon, has won the Democratic primary in New Jersey's 12th congressional district, positioning him to likely become the state's first Muslim member of Congress and succeed retiring Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

ABC News has projected Adam Hamawy , a plastic surgeon and former combat surgeon, will win the Democratic primary in New Jersey 's 12th congressional district, likely putting him on a glide path to succeed retiring incumbent U.S. Rep.

Bonnie Watson Coleman in the Democratic-leaning district. In New Jersey's 12th district, a slate of Democrats were vying for the chance to succeed incumbent Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, who is retiring. Hamawy, who would be New Jersey's first Muslim member of Congress if he is elected in November, has gotten attention for his military background, which included working on the team that assisted Illinois Sen.

Tammy Duckworth when her helicopter was shot down. He has also been outspoken over criticism of Israel over its conduct in Gaza; he had worked in Gaza in 2024 on a medical mission





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Adam Hamawy New Jersey Democratic Primary Congress Bonnie Watson Coleman Muslim Candidate

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