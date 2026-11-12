Adam Grillo Defends James Gunn And Peter Safran Amid DC Studios Leadership Shakeup

Actor Adam Grillo publicly praises James Gunn and Peter Safran following their departure from DC Studios, highlighting their creative legacy and personal integrity amidst recent executive changes.

Actor Adam Grillo has stepped forward to publicly support James Gunn and Peter Safran following the recent leadership transition at DC Studios. Grillo, who portrays Rick Flag Sr. in several major film and television productions, used his social media platform to address the sudden news regarding the creative heads of the studio. His statement serves as a direct response to the online speculation that has circulated since the announcement was made public.

Grillo Calls Gunn And Safran Extraordinary

Adam Grillo described his professional relationship with James Gunn and Peter Safran as extraordinary and a gift to his career. The actor recorded a message on Wednesday to share his gratitude for the leadership duo. He emphasized that his decision to speak out was driven by a desire to dismiss the negative online chatter that accompanied the Monday news announcement. Grillo focused his praise on the personal character of the executives rather than just their professional output.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down from DC Studios Leadership with December 1 Exit

Grillo specifically identified Peter Safran and James Gunn as two of the finest men he has met in the entertainment industry. He characterized them as loyal, passionate, and creative human beings. The actor stated that it was a great honor to work with such dedicated individuals. His comments highlight a deep respect for the personal qualities of the departed executives.

The actor listed his various projects with the pair, including his role in the recent Superman film. He also referenced his work in the Peacemaker series and the Creature Commandos show. Additionally, Grillo noted his upcoming role in next summer's Man of Tomorrow. He condensed the entire experience of working with Gunn and Safran into a single word: extraordinary.

Advertisement

Personal Character Over Filmography

Adam Grillo argued that the personal merits of James Gunn and Peter Safran outweigh any public debate about their movies. He stated that whether individuals enjoy their filmography is irrelevant to his personal experience. Grillo positioned the duo as an example of class and capability within the Hollywood industry. He suggested that their behavior sets a high standard for professional conduct.

The actor emphasized that he has not encountered two better human beings in his entire career. He dismissed the idea that professional disagreements should tarnish their reputation. Grillo's stance reinforces the idea that personal integrity is a crucial metric for evaluating industry leaders. His testimony adds a significant voice to the defense of the outgoing executives.

Grillo also shared a lighthearted moment regarding his friendship with the executives. He referred to both men as dear friends. He joked that he would personally pick Peter Safran up at the airport. He added a humorous caveat regarding James Gunn, noting that he would not necessarily do the same for him. This comment illustrated the close and informal nature of his relationships with the studio heads.

Executive Changes And Future Projects

The context of Grillo's statement involves the replacement of James Gunn and Peter Safran by Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham. Latcham assumed the role of president of DC Studios on Monday. This change marks the end of the tenure that began in 2022 when the original duo took over the studio. The shakeup has reshaped the executive landscape of the DC Universe.

Advertisement

James Gunn and Peter Safran will remain involved to complete specific ongoing projects. They are committed to finishing Man of Tomorrow before stepping away from their executive duties. Additionally, they will oversee the second season of the Creature Commandos series. After these projects conclude, they will return to their own independent creative work.

Grillo concluded his message by thanking his fans and colleagues. He expressed excitement about future collaborations with the studio. His statement underscores the significant impact James Gunn and Peter Safran have had on the DC franchise. The actor's public support highlights the emotional weight of the recent executive transition.

The departure of the original leadership team has left many fans and cast members reflecting on their contributions. Adam Grillo's testimony provides a personal perspective on the quality of leadership provided by the departed executives. His comments serve as a lasting record of their impact on the industry.