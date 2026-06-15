Adam Frisby on Expanding Family via Surrogacy and Fighting UK's 'Outdated' Laws

Fashion entrepreneur Adam Frisby discusses the emotional and logistical complexities of considering a second child through surrogacy while campaigning to reform UK surrogacy laws that leave his daughter's parentage unrecognised.

Adam Frisby, co-founder of the fashion brand In The Style, and his fiancé Jamie Corbett, became parents to their daughter Leven Rose through surrogacy in the United States.

While they are savouring every moment of early parenthood, the couple is already contemplating expanding their family. Frisby reveals that they are discussing the possibility of a second child, though he personally advocates for a little more time before embarking on another complex journey. His partner, however, is eager, saying, "Let's do it.

" The reality, as Frisby underscores, is that adding to their family is far from a straightforward decision. Unlike many couples, they cannot simply choose to try for another baby; they must consider the substantial financial cost, the challenge of finding a suitable surrogate, and the lengthy, often years-long process of another surrogacy arrangement.

"We'd love another child," he states, "but the reality is complicated. Deep down, though, I think I would love to have a second.

" Beyond their personal family planning, Frisby and Corbett are dedicating significant energy to campaigning for reform of the United Kingdom's surrogacy laws, which they describe as "outdated" and "unbelievable. " Although Leven is their biological child, UK law does not automatically recognise them as her legal parents. They returned from America to face a system where intended parents lack immediate parental responsibility.

This legal gap forced them to begin the arduous parental order process when Leven was just six weeks old. This procedure, which in Manchester can take up to a year, involves compiling around 180 pages of paperwork, undergoing social worker assessments, and making a court appearance to be declared fit parents.

Frisby finds this particularly galling, noting that he would endure any hurdle to be a dad, but the requirement for assessments and a court day to prove fitness feels "completely unnecessary.

" Outraged by the systemic inadequacy, Frisby launched a petition to demand legislative change. The public response was overwhelming, with the petition securing 100,000 signatures within a mere 48 hours, far exceeding his modest expectations. This tidal wave of support demonstrated a clear public appetite for reform.

However, translating this momentum into political action has proven deeply frustrating. Frisby reveals he personally wrote to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer four weeks prior to the interview and was still awaiting a reply. The family has also written to government ministers and engaged their local MPs, yet meaningful progress remains elusive.

He expresses profound disappointment, suggesting a key reason for governmental inertia is a perception that surrogacy reform is not a vote-winning issue, causing it to be continually sidelined despite a previous government acknowledgment that the current laws are no longer fit for purpose. For Frisby, the emotional toll of this legal limbo is as significant as the practical complications, compounding the joys of new fatherhood with ongoing anxiety about their daughter's legal status and the daunting path to a potential second child





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