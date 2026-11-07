Adam Driver wastes exactly zero time confirming he's not in the Girls revival

Sign up for The A.V. Nope," Driver fired back with lightning quickness, when asked if we'd be seeing Adam Sackler return for Lena Dunham's revival project.

, a distant rumbling of some great machinery returning to grim and dismal life, as HBO announced that it was bringing Lena Dunham’sInternet Drama Industrial Complex—back to life. But while the network confirmed back in October that Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke, Andrew Rannells, and, of course, star and creator Lena Dunham would all be dutifully back at their positions on the assembly line, generating fodder for thinkpieces, hitpieces, and whatever other kinds of pieces you might enjoy about the show’s themes, relationships, and currently hypothetical behind-the-scenes issues, at least one member of the series’ ensemble has reportedly tapped out of their shift: Adam Driver, who spent six seasons playing love interest/frustration generator Adam Sackler on the series.

Also read Adam Driver Not Participating in ‘Girls’ Revival: “Wish Them the Best of Luck”

, whether there was “any chance” he’d be involved. Driver’s response arrived with, at the risk of psychoanalyzing, both the speed and the spin of someone who’s been practicing to backhand this particular serve for a minute: “Nope,” he says, lightning-quick, before adding a politely sincere “But I wish them the best of luck. ”, including recounting incidents where he was rude and even physically aggressive toward her while they were working on the series.

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“Who knows,” she wrote while describing their farewells from the series, “Maybe I’d write him new parts. We would tell new stories. We would laugh at the way things had been, and smile at the way they were now.

” Instead, she writes, “I never heard from him again. ” (We don’t know if Lena Dunham reads