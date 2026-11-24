The “Paper Tiger” star admitted to the “Late Night” host that he was more familiar with Magneto and used to dress up as Wolverine when he was a kid.

‘Musk’ Director Alex Gibney Reveals What He Really Thinks of Elon Musk, Elizabeth Holmes and ‘You Can See Everything’ at Variety’s Doc Dreams NYCstarred as the lightsaber-wielding antagonist Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” trilogy and will don a cape once more as Dr. Nathaniel Essex, aka” Monday to promote the James Gray film “Paper Tiger,” the Oscar-nominated actor was asked a series of questions by the talk-show host about the upcoming superhero movie.

First, Meyers held up a photo of Mister Sinister — body suit, sharp collar, shredded cape, makeup and all — to which Driver quipped, “ just like me. This is 6 a.m. when my daughter wakes me up. ” He then asked the “Girls” and “Marriage Story” performer how familiar he was with Mister Sinister prior to joining the cast.

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“Yes. Not to the degree — I was more aware of Magneto. I was afan… My cousin Tony would come over, and he made these Sabretooth costume things with the yellow rubber gloves and put toothpicks out the side, and I would dress as Wolverine. ” Driver added that his 10-year-old son, who’d previously expressed little to no interest in watching his films, is finally looking forward to one of them.

“My son is actually excited about ‘X-Men. ’ Plus, at this point, he’s getting older and hasn’t seen anything that I’ve been in, but he’s been to sets. He wants to see me in something,” offered Driver. Studios honcho Kevin Feige admitted he’d been courting Driver for quite some time before he finally caved with “X-Men,” though the actor would usually engage in discussions with Marvel before politely declining.

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“It’s no secret we’d like to ,” Feige told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “But it’s a tradition to Zoom with him and then he passes. That’s a long-lived tradition. He couldn’t be more cordial.

He is usually upfront about how he is feeling. ”as Rogue, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Maya Boyd as Storm, Asa Germann as Angel and Christopher Abbott as Charles Xavier/Professor X. The film will hit theaters May 5, 2028.