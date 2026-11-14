Adam Driver still kind of can't get over how dumb killing The Hunt For Ben Solo was

Sign up for The A.V. Steven Soderbergh wants to make a Star Wars film. What are we debating?

" a still-frustrated Driver asked in a recent interview, calling the movie's axing"criminal. "movie with Steven Soderbergh, that he’d be getting asked about it for the foreseeable future. He certainly seems to be okay with it, after all: Although Driver—the movie that he and Soderbergh had charted out, reviving his Kylo Ren character from the sequel trilogy—ever getting made, he still sounds genuinely pissed when the film is brought up.

Also read Adam Driver Defends Disney's Cancellation of Star Wars Project The Hunt for Ben Solo

“It’s criminal,” he said this week of the movie’s axing. “Or it felt criminal. We’re all moving on. ” Driver makes it clear that his stance on this topic stems almost entirely from his love of Soderbergh, who he spent two years developing the film with.

But while Driver is not shy about expressing his frustration that film executives don’t seem to want to see interesting directors make cool things—something he also expressed about James Gray’s , for that matter, calling difficulties in selling the movie “absurd to me”—he wants to make it clear that neither he, nor Soderbergh, are sweating it.

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“Steven already has something else that’s one of the best things he’s ever written,” Driver asserts, before reflecting on his own happiness at the reception the idea got, which included fan campaigns and. “I was blown away by the response to it. In no way did I think there would be billboards in Times Square. It’s so moving.

It did feel like we were all at the bar having a conversation about the films we wanted to see. ”