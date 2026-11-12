Adam Driver Stars in Crime Thriller 'Paper Tiger' Against Russian Mafia

Former Star Wars star Adam Driver headlines new crime drama Paper Tiger alongside Miles Teller, detailing a business venture gone wrong with the Russian mob in New York.

Actor Adam Driver has returned to the big screen in the role of Gary Pearl, a character that contrasts sharply with his previous high-profile franchise work. Driver previously gained global recognition playing Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy between 2015 and 2019. During that era, he also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Black Klansman. Since stepping away from the lightsaber, Driver has maintained a rigorous schedule of film releases.

The latest feature to hit theaters is the crime drama Paper Tiger, distributed by Paper Tiger. The film stars Driver alongside Miles Teller, known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Fantastic Four. The story centers on two brothers who attempt to build a legitimate business enterprise but find themselves targeted by organized crime. The film has currently secured an 86 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Plot Overview and Business Scheme

Gary Pearl, played by Adam Driver, is depicted as a former New York City police officer who retired to pursue lucrative private ventures. His lifestyle is extravagant, featuring expensive timepieces and gourmet meal deliveries. His brother, Irwin Pearl, played by Miles Teller, leads a modest middle-class existence as an engineer. The brothers propose a joint business operation targeting Russian immigrants working along the Hudson River.

The core of their plan involves helping these immigrants navigate and comply with local pollution regulations. Irwin brings technical engineering expertise to the table, while Gary utilizes his communication skills to manage the client relationships. Gary specifically warns his brother about the paranoid nature of their potential clients, though the brothers initially view them as legitimate business owners.

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Escalation with Organized Crime

Irwin makes a critical error that destabilizes their new partnership when he visits a construction site with his two teenage sons. He observes safety violations involving equipment near an electrical wire and attempts to correct them. The Russian group takes this unannounced intervention as a severe insult, leading to a violent confrontation. Irwin is beaten, his identification is confiscated, and he is warned that his family location is known.

The brothers soon realize their partners are not just regulatory clients but members of the Russian mafia. The organization has deep ties to powerful figures in Moscow. The situation escalates rapidly as the mob begins to target the Pearl family directly. Irwin's car is vandalized, and threats are made against his children while he is being interrogated at their place of business.

Financial Demands and Home Invasion

Adam Driver's character, Gary, attempts to mediate the conflict by arranging a meeting to resolve the dispute. During this encounter, the Russian mob demands tens of thousands of dollars in compensation for the perceived invasion of privacy. Gary agrees to pay the ransom to ensure the family can escape unscathed. This payment does not stop the harassment, as the mob views the money as a sign of weakness.

The violence continues as the mob breaks into the Pearl family home. They destroy the living room and dining room while taking photographs of the family sleeping. These images are then displayed prominently for Irwin to view upon his return. The psychological warfare intensifies with constant surveillance and veiled threats directed at the entire household.

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Future Consequences and Finale

The aggression from the Russian mafia does not cease with the home invasion. The mob begins following the family with increasing frequency and hostility. The business aspirations of the brothers are completely derailed by the violent retaliation. The narrative builds toward an action-packed finale that fundamentally alters the lives of Gary and Irwin.

The film explores how a misguided business venture can expose ordinary citizens to dangerous criminal organizations. Driver and Teller portray the helplessness of individuals against a structured criminal entity. The movie concludes with the entire family facing irreversible changes to their safety and future. Paper Tiger remains in theaters as a tense examination of corporate greed and mob violence.