Adam Driver says X-Men was the 'right time' for him to finally join the MCU

Sign up for The A.V. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been trying to lure Adam Driver into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years. And while you’d think the actor’s polite yet repeated refusals of who knows how many projects meant he was saving himself for only the meatiest of Marvel roles—Doctor Doom, to just throw out one pretty good example, where Driver will play, of all characters, the villain Mister Sinister.

Now, that may not be the first or even fifth role some people might assign to the Oscar-nominated actor , Driver has his reasons for accepting the role of Nathaniel Essex—or “Milbury,” as he’ll be called in the movie. , which was the topic of the evening until his host switched gears to Marvel.

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Kimmel made mention of Feige’s repeated attempts to cast Driver in other projects—in which the two would meet on Zoom, discuss Feige’s pitch, and log off for a few days, only to log on again for Driver to tell him no—before asking why“jumped out” at him over everything else.

“I was a fan of the other things, too, but this one felt like a right time—and then, it’s X-Men,” Driver said. As it happens, the actor who embodied Kylo Ren for threefilms is an X-head from way back.

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“I was a big X-Men fan when I was a kid,” he told Kimmel. “The TV show was right in my generation. It’s huge for me. Me and my cousin, Tony—y’know, he would be Sabretooth, and I would be Wolverine.

It’s a big deal. ” But it wasn’t just Driver’s childhood love of the X-Men that drew him to the project. The director, Jake Schreier , had an idea that appealed to him—and, of course, any chance to appease Kevin Feige at last certainly played a part in his taking on Sinister’s complicated high-collar cape.

“It all came together. The script is really cool,” he explained. Naturally, as an actor who has appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’she knows little will protect him from criticism—not his impressive resume, not even his nerdy bona fides—if his neXt movie turns out to be a dud.

“A lot of people are going to watch it, and if it’s bad, people will see you being bad,” Driver said. “I don’t want to mess it up. ”