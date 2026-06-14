Adam Driver's Unusual Career Path: From Star Wars to Development Hell Projects

An exploration of actor Adam Driver's deliberate avoidance of mainstream fame after Star Wars, focusing on his penchant for choosing long-gestating, difficult-to-produce films and highlighting a lesser-known 2017 sci-fi action-thriller that connects to the creators of A Quiet Place.

After quickly emerging as a breakout in HBO's Girls, Adam Driver landed the role of a lifetime in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. He played Kylo Ren in three movies that collectively grossed more than $5 billion worldwide and made him a globally recognizable figure.

However, he has pointedly stayed away from mainstream projects for the majority of his career, choosing instead to work on a string of movies directed by Jim Jarmusch, Noah Baumbach, and Steven Soderbergh. However, there's one movie that sticks out in Driver's filmography even more than the romantic comedy The F Word. The movie in question was released in 2023, when Driver presumably had complete freedom to pick his projects.

By then, Driver had already begun a rather unique streak of starring in movies that had been stuck in development hell for decades - Martin Scorsese's Silence, Terry Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, Michael Mann's Ferrari, and more recently, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. The 2017 film, a sci-fi action-thriller, was directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who'd broken out as the original writers of A Quiet Place before that franchise was taken over by John Krasinski.

Beck and Woods would go on to make the sleeper hit horror movie Heretic, starring Hugh Grant and Sophie Thatcher





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Adam Driver Star Wars Kylo Ren Development Hell Silence The Man Who Killed Don Quixote Ferrari Megalopolis Scott Beck Bryan Woods A Quiet Place Heretic

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