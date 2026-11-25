Adam Driver discusses his preparation for playing the Omega-level mutant Mr. Sinister in the upcoming X-Men film. The actor shares his long-standing fandom and insights into the character with Seth Meyers.

Adam Driver has unveiled the extent of his preparation for his upcoming role as the Marvel supervillain Mr. Sinister, revealing that he possessed significant prior knowledge of the character. The actor, who is forty-three years old, made these disclosures during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. This interview marks the second major wave of details regarding the casting, which was originally announced earlier this year by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Driver's Personal Connection to X-Men Lore

When questioned by host Seth Meyers about his familiarity with Mr. Sinister prior to accepting the part, Adam Driver confirmed that he was well-versed in the character's history. He noted that he has been an enthusiastic fan of the X-Men franchise for many years. Despite this long-standing interest, Driver admitted that his knowledge base was skewed toward other characters, specifically Magneto. He candidly stated that he knew considerably more about the iconic mutant Magneto than he did about the geneticist Mr. Sinister before taking on the role.

Also read Adam Driver Teases His ‘X-Men’ Villain Mister Sinister to Seth Meyers

Childhood Memories and Costumes

Driver further illuminated his deep-rooted connection to the franchise by sharing specific childhood memories. He recounted how he would dress up as Wolverine while playing with his cousins. Specifically, he mentioned that his cousin Tony would come over to create homemade costumes for their play sessions. These DIY outfits often involved yellow rubber gloves and toothpicks inserted into the sides to mimic claws. Driver described himself as the one who would dress as Wolverine, highlighting the personal and playful nature of his early engagement with the property.

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Casting Details and Creative Team

The full context of the casting was established in August 2026 at the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. During this event, Marvel officially announced the upcoming X-Men film and revealed its extensive cast list. Jake Schreier is directing the project, with Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo handling the screenplay duties. While Adam Driver is taking up the role of Mr. Sinister, the ensemble also features Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier. The cast includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm.

Driver's Statement on Joining the MCU

Reflecting on the collaboration with Marvel Studios leadership, Driver expressed his satisfaction with the timing and choice of project. He shared a direct quote regarding his relationship with Kevin Feige, stating, "Kevin and I have been talking for years about me joining the MCU." He elaborated that he felt they had finally found the perfect film at the perfect time. Driver emphasized that the characters involved are ones he cares deeply about, suggesting a genuine passion for the material beyond just the contractual obligations of the role.