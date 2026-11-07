Adam Driver Not Participating in ‘Girls’ Revival: “Wish Them the Best of Luck”

The two-time Oscar nominee portrayed Adam Sackler, the on-and-off boyfriend of Lena Dunham's Hannah Horvath, in all six seasons of the show.

Ilene S. Landress, Zosia Mamet, Lena Dunham, Jennifer Konner, Allison Williams, Adam Driver and Judd Apatow attend HBO's Post 2013 Golden Globe Awards Party. , Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Andrew Rannells are all set to return for the limited five-episode reboot of the series.

Left off the confirmed list of castmembers coming back was Driver, who appeared in all six seasons ofAdam Driver Confirms 'Heat 2' Villain Role, Shares Michael Mann Update After Accidental Shooting The two-time Oscar nominee portrayed Adam Sackler, the on-and-off boyfriend of Dunham’s Hannah Horvath. Dunham, who created, wrote and starred in the beloved comedy-drama, recounted Driver’s alleged temper on set of the show in her 2026“At the time, I didn’t have the skill to … it never entered my mind to say, ‘I am your boss, you can’t speak to me this way,’” Dunham said in an April interview withabout the actor.

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“And, at that point in my 20s, I still thought that’s what great male geniuses do: eviscerate you. Which is weird, because I was raised by a male genius who would never do that. ”reboot with Judd Apatow and Ilene S. Landress and Michael P. Cohen of Good Thing Going. Williams, Kirke, Mamet and Rannells are co-EPs. Production begins in 2027.