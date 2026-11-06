Adam Driver Joins Marvel X-Men as Mr. Sinister

Adam Driver accepts Marvel role as Nathaniel Milbury in new X-Men movie, ending years of declined offers due to childhood fandom and strong script.

Adam Driver has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nathaniel Milbury, the character known as Mr. Sinister, in the upcoming X-Men film. The actor revealed the casting news at Disney's D23 event, confirming that he will portray the iconic villain in the highly anticipated franchise reboot.

Driver Finally Accepts Marvel Role

Driver announced his participation during a special appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He explained that his decision to finally say yes came after years of turning down similar offers from Marvel Studios. The actor cited his deep childhood affection for the X-Men franchise as a primary factor in his change of heart regarding the project.

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He recalled being a devoted fan of the animated television series when he was younger. Driver noted that the show was perfectly timed for his generation of viewers. This early exposure created a lasting impact that eventually influenced his professional choices in Hollywood regarding comic book adaptations.

During his childhood, Driver frequently role-played alongside his cousin Tony. He would pretend to be Wolverine while his cousin played Sabretooth. These imaginative games fostered a personal connection to the mutant characters that persists into his adult career. He described the opportunity to join the franchise as a significant and emotional milestone for him personally.

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Meeting With Kevin Feige Changed Mind

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had previously asked Driver to join several other Marvel films over the years. It became an established tradition for Feige to schedule a Zoom call with the actor. During these conversations, Feige would offer Driver a role in a new project.

Driver consistently declined these offers after a few days of consideration. However, the X-Men project stood out from previous invitations for multiple distinct reasons. Driver stated that the timing felt right and the specific properties involved were compelling enough to reconsider his stance.

Driver credited director Jake Schreier for his unique vision for the film. He highlighted the quality of the script as a major selling point. The combination of Feige's involvement and Schreier's creative direction convinced Driver to accept the part after years of refusal.

Pressure of Franchise Expectations

Driver acknowledged the immense pressure that comes with starring in a franchise of this magnitude. He recognized that a massive global audience will be watching the final product closely. He admitted that if the film is poor, many viewers will notice his performance negatively.

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He expressed a strong desire not to mess up the project. Driver emphasized that he is a huge fan of X-Men lore. This personal investment drives his commitment to delivering a high-quality performance that honors the source material and satisfies dedicated fans.

Cast and Release Date Details

Driver joins a stacked ensemble cast for the new X-Men movie. Other confirmed actors include Christopher Abbott, Sadie Sink, and Inde Navarrette. Maya Boyd, Samara Weaving, and Kit Connor are also part of the leading roles.

The studio has set a firm release date for the film. It is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2028. This date places the movie squarely in the spring window, allowing time for extensive marketing and audience anticipation to build leading up to the premiere.