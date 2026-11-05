Adam Driver Confirms Ben Solo Spinoff Dead: Disney Rejected Soderbergh Script Because Character Was Already Dead

Adam Driver reveals Disney rejected the Ben Solo project directed by Steven Soderbergh, stating the character is dead and his Star Wars career is officially over.

Adam Driver has officially confirmed that the long-rumored Star Wars spinoff focusing on Ben Solo will not be produced, marking the definitive end of his tenure in the galaxy far, far away. The actor appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to promote his upcoming film Paper Tiger and delivered a clear statement regarding the future of his character. He declared that his time in the franchise is finished, emphasizing that the efforts to continue the story had been exhausted. Driver stated, It is over. No more Star Wars. We tried, while speaking with host Rich Eisen during the interview segment. This announcement brings closure to years of speculation about a potential trilogy centered on Kylo Ren.

The cancelled initiative, titled The Hunt for Ben Solo, was a serious project developed over several years between Driver and director Steven Soderbergh. Driver explained that the team, which included screenwriters Scott Z. Burns and Jules Asner writing under the pseudonym Rebecca Blunt, worked earnestly on the script for two years. Despite the quality of the material, Lucasfilm pitched the concept to Disney executives, who ultimately passed on the project. Driver revealed that the studio's response was blunt, with executives stating, No, he is dead, referencing the confirmed fate of Ben Solo in The Rise of Skywalker. The creative team had prepared a detailed narrative, but the studio found the character's established death to be an insurmountable barrier for a new solo film.

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Driver acknowledged that the resulting script was really good and described the creative process as extensive and dedicated. He noted that while Disney or Lucasfilm could theoretically revive the project in the future, he believes the opportunity has passed. He added, If they wanted to, fine. But I think the ship has sailed. This statement underscores the finality of the decision from both the actor and the creative team involved in the proposed trilogy. The director Steven Soderbergh and the writing duo had invested significant time into crafting a compelling arc, but the corporate decision halted production before it could begin. The rejection highlights the rigid continuity standards Lucasfilm maintains regarding the legacy characters of the Skywalker saga.

Before the project was shelved, a passionate campaign by Star Wars fans demonstrated significant support for the Ben Solo spinoff. The actor expressed gratitude for the public enthusiasm, which included organized efforts to keep the project alive. Fans purchased billboards, including a prominent one in Times Square, and flew planes over Disney's offices to show their approval. Driver described the response as pretty incredible, noting that he had not expected such elaborate displays of support like billboards and aerial demonstrations. The intensity of the fan reaction highlighted the strong emotional connection audiences have with the character. Driver remarked on the unexpected scale of the support, noting the coolness of the billboards and the planes flying over Disney headquarters.

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This outpouring of support illustrated the high demand for more stories centered on the Skywalker family legacy, even after the conclusion of the sequel trilogy. The fan campaign showed that interest in Ben Solo's complex history remained high despite his on-screen death. However, the corporate decision to pass on the project indicates that Lucasfilm prefers to explore new territories rather than revisit established narratives with a clear conclusion. The cancellation suggests a strategic shift toward fresh characters and uncharted corners of the Star Wars universe. This move aligns with Disney's broader strategy to expand the franchise beyond the familiar Skywalker lineage while maintaining strict control over canonical events.

With the Ben Solo project officially cancelled, attention shifts to the next major theatrical release in the Star Wars franchise. The upcoming film, Star Wars: Starfighter, will be directed by Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling. This film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 28, 2027, providing a new direction for the franchise post-Jedi. The cancellation of The Hunt for Ben Solo clears the path for new characters and narratives to emerge in the expanded universe. Star Wars: Starfighter represents a bold new direction, moving away from the legacy characters that have dominated the franchise for decades. The focus on Ryan Gosling signals a desire to attract a new audience with a fresh protagonist.

Driver's departure from the franchise marks a significant transition for Star Wars, which has relied heavily on the Skywalker lineage for decades. The next steps for the studio involve moving forward with diverse casts and creative teams to explore new corners of the galaxy. As the franchise evolves, the legacy of characters like Ben Solo will remain a focal point of fan discussion, even without further screen appearances. The industry now watches to see how Levy's vision with Star Wars: Starfighter will shape the next era of cinematic storytelling. The shift toward new heroes and directors indicates a maturing brand that is ready to step out of the shadow of its most famous characters.