Adam Driver Confirms Kylo Ren Movie Cancelled by Disney

Adam Driver states the Ben Solo film is dead after Disney rejected Steven Soderbergh's project. He notes fans protested but confirms he will not return as the character.

Adam Driver has officially confirmed that a standalone movie focusing on his former Star Wars character, Kylo Ren, will never be produced. The actor stated definitively that the project is finished after studio executives rejected the proposal despite prior internal approval. This announcement closes the door on a long-rumored film that aimed to explore the redemption arc of Ben Solo.

Driver Reveals Project Cancellation

When asked directly if he was done playing the role, Driver responded with a swift and unambiguous yes. He explained that attempts were made to produce one more installment, but leadership at the studio insisted the character remained deceased in the canon narrative. Driver emphasized that he does not have the authority to override these decisions regarding the franchise continuity.

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Soderbergh Team Failed to Secure Greenlight

The cancelled project involved a high-profile creative team including director Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter Scott Z. Burns. They worked earnestly on the script for several years, with two years dedicated to serious development. Lucasfilm initially granted a greenlight for the film, creating optimism that the story could succeed. However, Disney ultimately killed the project citing the finality of the character's death in the previous film.

Fans Protested With Billboards And Airplanes

Despite the official cancellation, the fan reaction to the potential revival was unexpectedly intense and widespread. Driver expressed surprise at the scale of support, noting that fans erected billboards and flew planes over Disney properties to show their enthusiasm. He described this level of engagement as cool, though he admitted it did not change the outcome of the production decision.

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No Plans For Future Return Or Revival

Driver indicated that the opportunity to revive the concept has likely passed permanently. While he acknowledged that new executives might theoretically reconsider the idea, he believes the momentum has dissipated completely. He clarified that any future involvement would require a complete shift in studio strategy rather than a simple reversal of policy.

Legacy Characters May Still Appear In Films

Rumors continue to circulate about legacy characters returning to the franchise, with Daisy Ridley potentially reprising her role as Rey. The prevailing belief in the universe suggests that no one is truly gone from the story. However, Driver maintains that his specific chapter with the character has concluded without room for further exploration or sequels.