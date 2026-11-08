Adam Driver Confirms He Will Not Return for HBO Girls Revival

Adam Driver officially declines to reprise his role as Adam Sackler in the upcoming HBO Girls revival series starring Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Jemima Kirke.

Actor Adam Driver has confirmed that he will not be returning to portray his character, Adam Sackler, in the upcoming revival of the HBO series Girls. The announcement comes as HBO prepares to reunite several original cast members for the new five-episode limited series, which is set to begin production in 2027. Driver, who played one of the show's most prominent breakout characters, made his decision public while promoting his new movie Paper Tiger.

Driver Confirms No Return For Revival

When asked directly about his potential involvement in the revival, Driver provided a clear and concise response to reporters. He stated: "No, but I wish them the best of luck." This confirmation solidifies that the character of Adam Sackler will not be part of the narrative as the original cast members reuniting for the HBO series. The actor's absence marks a significant change from the original run of the show, which aired from 2012 to 2017.

Also read Adam Driver Not Participating in ‘Girls’ Revival: “Wish Them the Best of Luck”

Adam Sackler History With The Cast

During the original series, Adam Driver portrayed Hannah Horvath's on-again, off-again boyfriend throughout the six seasons. Their complicated relationship became one of the central storylines, with Adam described as among Hannah's best and worst boyfriends due to his unpredictable behavior and frequent conflicts. Although his romantic relationship with Hannah ended before the original series concluded, he remained connected to the main group of characters through his subsequent romance with Jessa Johansson, played by Jemima Kirke.

Driver Career And Industry Recognition

Driver's performance as Adam Sackler helped launch his career into mainstream stardom. Following his time on the show, he went on to portray Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. His acting prowess has also earned him Academy Award nominations for his roles in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story. The decision to leave the original series did not hinder his rise to becoming one of Hollywood's most respected and bankable talents in recent years.

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Revival Cast And Production Details

HBO's official announcement confirmed that creator Lena Dunham will reprise her role as Hannah alongside Allison Williams as Marnie Michaels and Jemima Kirke as Jessa. Zosia Mamet is also returning to play Shoshanna Shapiro, while Andrew Rannells will appear as Elijah Krantz. Judd Apatow will once again serve as an executive producer for the project. The revival is scheduled to take place approximately a decade after the original finale, allowing the series to explore how its central characters have changed since their twenties.

Unresolved Storylines And Future Plans

With Jemima Kirke confirmed to return, it remains unclear how the revival will address Adam Sackler's absence or whether his past relationship with Jessa Johansson will be revisited. Driver has not publicly explained his specific reasons for declining to return to the project. Lena Dunham previously stated that she only wanted to revisit Girls if there was a specific story worth telling. The five-episode series is currently scheduled to begin production in 2027, with no official premiere date announced at this time.