Adam Driver Calls Lucasfilm Decision Canceling Kylo Ren Film Criminal

Adam Driver describes Lucasfilm's rejection of a Steven Soderbergh-directed Kylo Ren script as criminal, highlighting the missed opportunity to redeem the character after his on-screen death.

Adam Driver has publicly criticized the decision by Disney and Lucasfilm to reject a completed script for a Kylo Ren sequel film. The actor, who portrayed the character for over a decade in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, described the cancellation as "criminal" during a recent discussion. This outburst comes in the wake of news that the project, which he collaborated on with director Steven Soderbergh, will not move forward. Driver stated that the choice to scrap the film felt like a significant professional and artistic loss.

Development History And Script Collaboration

Driver revealed that he had expressed interest in returning to the Star Wars universe as early as 2021. He noted that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy reached out to him, and he remained open to the role provided the project had a great director and story. The collaboration with Steven Soderbergh began shortly after, with the two working together on the script for more than two years. Driver emphasized that he loved the character of Ben Solo and was eager to explore his story further. The actor confirmed that the script was well-regarded, with Soderbergh reportedly considering it one of his best written works. This extensive development period suggests the project was far along before its abrupt termination.

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Criticism Of Character Death In Sequel Trilogy

The cancellation has reignited debates about how the Star Wars sequel trilogy handled the fate of Ben Solo. Many fans and critics argue that director J.J. Abrams chose the "easy way out" by killing off the character in a manner that lacked narrative impact. The redemption arc was perceived by many as pointing and making an already murky movie feel even murkier. Driver suggested that a film directed by Soderbergh could have addressed these issues by exploring the nuances of the character. Such a project might have restored the films to the caliber of earlier Star Wars entries. The rejection of the script means this potential resolution will not be realized on screen.

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Fan Reaction And Public Outcry

When news of the script surfaced, it sparked a massive wave of support from the fanbase. Billboards appeared in key locations, and petitions circulated online demanding the film be made. An entire section of the internet rallied behind the project, hoping to influence studio decisions. However, the enthusiasm did not translate into a green light from Lucasfilm. The studio ultimately decided not to take the risk on the project. Driver acknowledged this reality, stating that he thinks the ship has sailed for the Kylo Ren film. The public outcry, while significant, failed to alter the corporate decision.

Future Implications For The Franchise

Despite the disappointment, the focus is shifting toward other projects. Steven Soderbergh is already moving on to new endeavors, with Driver noting the director has another excellent script ready. Driver also pointed out that the Star Wars franchise could have benefited from a film that matched the quality of recent Disney+ shows. The decision to cancel the project leaves a gap in the narrative for fans who wanted a deeper exploration of Kylo Ren. It remains to be seen how the franchise will address the character's legacy going forward. For now, the collaboration between Driver, Soderbergh, and Lucasfilm has ended without a final product.