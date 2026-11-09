Adam Driver and James Gray Discuss New York Crime Thriller Driver

Adam Driver and Miles Teller star in James Gray's 1986 New York crime thriller Driver, exploring themes of greed and family loyalty in a dangerous world.

Adam Driver and James Gray have provided new insights into their upcoming crime thriller, Driver, which is scheduled for release in theaters on November 13, 2026. The film is set against the gritty backdrop of 1986 New York City and follows a complex narrative involving family loyalty and dangerous criminal enterprises.

Driver Plot And Action Sequence Details

The movie centers on Irwin, played by Miles Teller, a naive engineer who accepts a lucrative business proposition from his brother, Gary, portrayed by Adam Driver. Gary is a former police officer whose involvement pulls the family into a volatile conflict with the emerging Russian mafia. The story escalates when Irwin witnesses an event at the Gowanus Canal that forces him to make desperate choices to protect his family.

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The confrontation involves Irwin's wife, Hester, played by Scarlett Johansson, who sounds the alarm as the threat of violence increases. Gary faces an impossible decision to save those he loves while navigating the dangers of his past. The film explores the intense psychological pressure placed on these characters as they struggle to survive the escalating conflict.

Miles Teller Reflects On Film Themes

Miles Teller discussed the central theme of the film, which examines the dangers of the rat race and the failure to appreciate what one already has. He noted that the narrative highlights a common pattern where individuals chase higher salaries and promotions, often losing sight of what truly matters in life. This pursuit of more can lead to a situation where, upon retirement, individuals realize they have neglected their most important relationships.

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Teller emphasized that the film suggests relationships are the ultimate currency that lasts. He imagined himself at the end of his life not thinking about movies or material success, but rather focusing on his parents, wife, and children. This perspective underscores the emotional core of the story, urging viewers to value personal connections over professional accolades.

Adam Driver Project Selection Process

Adam Driver shared his strict criteria for selecting acting roles, stating that he only accepts projects if he is completely enthusiastic. He explained that he operates on a binary basis where a role is either an absolute yes or a definitive no. This approach ensures that he remains fully committed to the work and avoids participating in projects that do not resonate with him.

Driver acknowledged that he has worked with some of the greatest directors in cinema history and has not ruled out franchise work, with roles in X-Men upcoming. However, his guiding principle remains unchanged, requiring total alignment with the script and director. He believes that the difficulty and time investment of filmmaking demand unwavering passion to justify the effort.

Director James Gray Vision For Film

James Gray directs Driver with a focus on deeply felt and intense storytelling that captures the atmosphere of 1986 New York. The film features a star-studded cast that brings the complex family dynamics to life. The narrative explores the consequences of greed and the lengths to which people will go to protect their loved ones.

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As the release date of November 13, 2026, approaches, audiences can expect a thrilling cinematic experience that combines action with profound emotional depth. The film promises to deliver a compelling look at the human cost of ambition and the enduring power of family bonds in the face of extreme danger.