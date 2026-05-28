Adam Carolla Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Adam Carolla, a former Southern California construction worker and boxing coach, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on his 62nd birthday. The ceremony was attended by his former radio and television colleagues, including Jimmy Kimmel, Joel McHale, and Drew Pinsky.

Adam Carolla , left, and Jimmy Kimmel attend a ceremony honoring Carolla with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on his 62nd birthday Wednesday, joined by his former radio and television colleagues The onetime Southern California construction worker and boxing coach first gained notoriety on KROQ-FM in the early 1990s as “Mr. Birchum,” a gruff-talking high school shop teacher. He gained more fame as co-host of the call-in show “Loveline” on both radio and later on MTV with Pinsky.

Adam Carolla poses with his new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Drew Pinsky, from left, Adam Carolla, Jimmy Kimmel, and Joel McHale attend a ceremony honoring Carolla with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Adam Carolla, left, and Joel McHale attend a ceremony honoring Carolla with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Byron Allen, from left, Adam Carolla, and Jimmy Kimmel attend a ceremony honoring Carolla with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Adam Carolla, from left, Jimmy Kimmel, and Byron Allen attend a ceremony honoring Carolla with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Byron Allen, left, and Jimmy Kimmel attend a ceremony honoring Carolla with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Drew Pinsky speaks during a ceremony honoring Adam Carolla with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel speaks during a ceremony honoring Adam Carolla with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Adam Carolla speaks during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Adam Carolla speaks during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Drew Pinsky, from left, Adam Carolla, and Jimmy Kimmel pose with Carolla’s new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Drew Pinsky, from left, Adam Carolla, and Jimmy Kimmel pose with Carolla’s new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Adam Carolla poses with his new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Adam Carolla poses with his new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Joel McHale, left, and Adam Carolla pose with his new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Adam Carolla poses with his new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Adam Carolla pose with his new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Adam Carolla poses with his new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Drew Pinsky, from left, Adam Carolla, and Jimmy Kimmel pose with Carolla’s new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Adam Carolla, left, and Jimmy Kimmel pose with Carolla’s new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Adam Carolla pose with his new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Byron Allen, from left, Drew Pinsky, Adam Carolla, Joel McHale, and Jimmy Kimmel pose with Carolla’s new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Byron Allen, from left, Drew Pinsky, Adam Carolla, Joel McHale, and Jimmy Kimmel pose with Carolla’s new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Santino Carolla, from left, Adam Carolla, and Natalia Carolla pose with Adam Carolla’s new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Santino Carolla, from left, Adam Carolla, and Natalia Carolla pose with Adam Carolla’s new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Santino Carolla, from left, Adam Carolla, and Natalia Carolla pose with Adam Carolla’s new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Adam Carolla greets fans following a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Adam Carolla greets fans following a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles. Adam Carolla poses with his new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Carolla, Kimmel and their partner Daniel Kellison created and starred in two hit Comedy Central shows, “The Man Show” and “Crank Yankers” . He’s written six books, including the New York Times Best Sellers “In Fifty Years We’ll All Be Chicks” and “Not Taco Bell Material. ” He co-wrote, produced and starred in two independent feature length films: “The Hammer” and “Road Hard” .

He’s mostly known these days through “The Adam Carolla Show,” which Walk of Fame officials said holds the Guinness World Record for most downloaded podcast. He started the podcast from his home office in February 2009, and it now gets more than 30 million downloads a month, providing Carolla’s conservative take on current events and show business.

“Adam had a late-night talk show, a home-improvement show, a hybrid home-improvement/late-night talk show, he produced and starred in his own movies, he made multiple documentaries, best-selling books, standup specials, he’s done voiceover in movies, commercials, ,” Kimmel said. ” … And then eventually Adam started his own podcast, which allowed him to do what he loves to do most: which is talk, and talk and talk, with his eyes closed so you can’t break in and his ears squeezed shut,” Kimmel joked.

“Adam and I as you probably know don’t agree much when it comes to politics, but I love him dearly,” Kimmel said, his voice breaking slightly. “I’ve never worked with anyone funnier. I’m proud of him. ”“That’s basically like being inducted in the typewriter repair hall of fame,” he quipped.

“It was my first love,” he said. “It kept me company. I worked on job sites, I worked alone a lot, I got up every morning, got in my pickup truck at 6, I’d turn it on, it was morning drive, it was Mark and Brian and Kevin and Bean, and Howard Stern after that. It was always kind of my best friend.

… Radio was always there for me. ”“I don’t know if Jimmy is the first person who believed in me, but he’s definitely the first person who ever did anything about it. … Jimmy took it upon himself to get me a career,” he said. Carolla’s star is located at 6777 Hollywood Blvd.

, on the corner of Highland Avenue. It’s the 2,846th star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

“Adam has entertained audiences for decades with his sharp wit, originality, and influential voice in radio, television and podcasting. We know that his many fans will be thrilled to see his name on a coveted Walk of Fame star,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Others attending Wednesday’s ceremony included comedian Sal Iacono, known as “Cousin Sal,” businessman/TV host Byron Allen, and actor and comedian Joel McHale.





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