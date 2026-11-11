Adam Brody's Palestine Support Sparks Hollywood Debate

Actor Adam Brody's comments on Israel‑Palestine have ignited discussion among cast and crew of Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This', raising questions about political expression in entertainment.

Adam Brody, known for his role as Rabbi Noah on Netflix's romantic comedy series " Nobody Wants This," publicly voiced support for Palestine at a podcast interview aired on November 10. His remarks have triggered reactions from fellow cast members and the show's crew, prompting a broader conversation about political expression in Hollywood.

Brody's Public Statement and Podcast Context

During a discussion on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Brody reflected on the ongoing Israel‑Palestine conflict, noting the suffering of both sides. He expressed hope that future administrations could enact policies to alleviate the violence. The podcast, hosted by Erin Rubin, highlighted how the set "mirrors dinner tables worldwide where debate and disagreement occur."

Also read Aaron And Adam Nee Board Live-Action ‘Catan’ Movie At Netflix

Reactions from Cast and Crew at a Los Angeles Event

At an event in Los Angeles on Friday, November 6, involving cast members Kristen Bell, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn, as well as co‑showrunner Bruce Eric Kaplan and costume designer Negar Ali‑Kline, Brody was notably absent. The gathering aimed to discuss the show's themes but was attended by no one who had publicly criticized Brody's stance.

Kaplan stated that "the show has always been, and always will be, a love letter to Judaism." He added that the show's creators want Jewish fans to feel seen and heard. This statement came amid concerns that Brody's comments might alienate parts of the audience.

Advertisement

Brody's Personal Connection to Judaism

Although Brody has never described himself as religious, he recounted attending a Shabbat service after his father's death. He described the experience of speaking his father's name in a mourning circle and receiving comfort from a rabbi's blessing. He said the rituals surrounding death and mourning provided him solace, despite not being a scholar.

Implications for the Show and the Industry

The debate illustrates how political viewpoints can influence cast dynamics and audience reception. It also underscores a growing trend of Hollywood actors using their platforms to comment on contentious global issues. The network's next steps for handling such controversies remain unannounced, but industry insiders suggest a careful balance between artistic freedom and audience sensitivity will be essential moving forward.