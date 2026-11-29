Bitcoin pioneer Adam Back refutes claims that AI advancements threaten Bitcoin security, citing the enduring strength of SHA-256 and Elliptic Curve cryptography.

Bitcoin pioneer Adam Back has firmly rejected claims that recent artificial intelligence breakthroughs threaten the security of the cryptocurrency network. On Sunday, Back clarified that AI progress is unlikely to impact the cryptographic foundations supporting Bitcoin. He emphasized that the integrity of the network remains secure despite speculative rumors online.

Addressing AI Cryptography Speculation

Back shared his detailed view in a thread on the social media platform X. He began the discussion with the phrase "P!=NP or galactic parameters" accompanied by a shrugging emoji. This notation refers to a fundamental problem in computer science regarding computational complexity. Back stated that regardless of the outcome of the P versus NP problem, the current cryptographic systems would remain unaffected. He specifically noted that neither SHA-256 nor Elliptic Curve cryptography is likely to be compromised by AI advancements. Back advised observers to disregard the alarmist narratives circulating regarding potential cryptographic collapses. He concluded his statement by asserting that the cryptocurrency community should stop worrying about the sky falling.

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Disputing Billionaire Investor Claims

The controversy intensified on Friday when billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya published an article titled "Will Bitcoin inevitably go to zero?". Palihapitiya argued that artificial intelligence could accelerate the discovery of techniques capable of breaking modern cryptographic protocols. Back responded to this article on the same day by calling it generic speculation. He reiterated that the core cryptographic standards remain robust against AI attacks. Back wrote that P does not equal NP, and consequently, Elliptic Curve and RSA encryption would remain unaffected. He characterized AI as a powerful tool but emphasized that it is not magic capable of defying mathematical laws. Strategy founder Michael Saylor also disputed Palihapitiya's article on the same day. Saylor argued that the thesis presented in the article rests on a logical fallacy, further distancing the Bitcoin community from the claims.

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Context of Academic and Industry Debates

The debate gained significant traction following a blog post by computer scientist Scott Aaronson. On Wednesday, Aaronson of the University of Texas at Austin published a post titled "HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT.". The post discussed the proofs of VP not equal to VNP that were recently posted by OpenAI and Anthropic. Leslie Valiant originally proposed this problem in 1979 as an algebraic version of the P versus NP question. Aaronson stated that he is virtually certain from multiple reliable sources that AI laboratories are sitting on algorithmic bombshells. He expressed that he feels in his bones for the first time ever that a proof of P not equal to NP is not far. However, Aaronson also noted that he feels much less confident about the nature of these discoveries. He advised individuals worried about their Bitcoin wallets to ignore rumors about Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm being broken. This academic perspective added weight to the ongoing discussion about the intersection of AI and cryptography.

Preparing for Future Cryptographic Upgrades

Amidst the debate, technical preparations for potential future upgrades are already underway. In August, the SHRINCS Working Group published a first draft of a Bitcoin Improvement Proposal. This proposal outlines a semi-stateful hash-based signature scheme for Bitcoin known as SHRINCS. The group announced that the draft builds on ideas put forward earlier by Blockstream researchers Jonas Nick and Mikhail Kudinov. SHRINCS offers a potential replacement for Elliptic Curve signatures in the Bitcoin context. The working group explicitly warned against using the scheme in production at this stage. They described SHRINCS as prototype cryptography that still requires peer review. The group noted that formal security proofs are currently a work in progress. This proactive approach demonstrates that the community is prepared to adapt if cryptographic needs change, rather than reacting to fears. Adam Back's role in this ecosystem is foundational. He invented the proof-of-work system Hashcash in 1997. In August 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto contacted Back by email before publishing the Bitcoin whitepaper. The whitepaper cites Hashcash as the underlying system for its consensus mechanism. This historical connection underscores Back's authority on the subject. The current discussion serves as a reminder that cryptographic resilience is a dynamic field. The community continues to monitor developments while maintaining confidence in established standards.