Adam Ali and Jan Ravnik secured fourth place on Dancing with the Stars. Will Smith and Elmo sent surprise video messages during the Thanksgiving Eve finale broadcast.

Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and his professional dance partner Daniella Karagach claimed the Mirror Ball Trophy during the Dancing with the Stars Season 35 finale broadcast on Thanksgiving Eve. The victory capped a dominant run for the young athlete, who leveraged his athletic prowess to secure the top prize over a field of celebrity contestants.

Tatyana Ali and her professional dance partner Jan Ravnik finished in fourth place, marking the end of their journey on the popular dance competition. The couple delivered three distinct routines throughout the season, earning high marks for their energetic performances.

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Ali and Ravnik showcased their versatility with a salsa to Hugel and Solto's Jamaican track, a fast-paced jive to Wilson Pickett's Land of 1000 Dances, and a freestyle routine set to classic tunes by Cab Calloway and Judy Garland.

Before the winner was revealed, the Thanksgiving Eve livestream of AEW Dynamite and Collision featured surprise video messages from A-list supporters. Will Smith appeared in a heartfelt segment to honor his former Fresh Prince co-star, Tatyana Ali.

Smith revealed a personal connection to the celebrity dancer, noting that he and fellow supporter Colman Domingo attended the same high school. Smith described himself as the nerd during their youth while remembering Ali as the cool kid.

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In a surprise video message, Smith expressed deep admiration for Ali's performance. He stated that he is in awe and inspired by her, urging her to keep doing what she is doing while blowing a kiss to the camera.

The support did not stop with Smith. The Muppets character Elmo appeared earlier in the episode to greet his old friend Ali. Additionally, Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am extended his vocal support to the actress.

Ravnik admitted he was still blown away by the A-list support the pair received. He joked about the inclusion of Elmo alongside Will Smith, noting the fuzzy star dropped in to say hello and let them know all his friends were pulling for them.

Ravnik emphasized the emotional weight of the experience, noting that seeing Ali's family react to their performances was a touching moment. The professional dancer highlighted the magical nature of the journey, which extended from their first performance to the final night.

Ali said she was totally taken aback by the shout-outs from Smith, Elmo, and will.i.am. She asked Ravnik if he knew about the level of support from these high-profile figures, expressing her surprise at the volume of praise.

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The finale broadcast also tied into broader entertainment news, including reports about Will Smith attending the Apple Original Films premiere of Emancipation in Los Angeles. That appearance at the Regency Village Theatre demonstrated Smith's continued presence in the film industry.

The combination of dance competition, celebrity friendships, and film industry events created a multifaceted narrative for the holiday season. Smith's appearance at the Regency Village Theatre added another dimension to his public persona as he supported colleagues.

Ali reflected on the journey, describing the entire process as miraculous from the first performance all the way through to the finale. The unexpected praise from such high-profile figures underscored the cultural impact of the show.

The personal connections that extend beyond the dance floor were highlighted by the emotional reactions of families and friends. The finale served as a celebration of talent, resilience, and the enduring friendships formed within the entertainment community.

The competition highlighted the diverse talents of the contestants, blending professional dance expertise with the unique skills of celebrity partners. The inclusion of adaptive athletes like Frech brought a new level of inspiration to the mainstream stage.

As the season concludes, the legacy of Season 35 will be remembered for its high-energy routines and the unexpected moments of celebrity camaraderie. The support system displayed by Smith, Elmo, and others showed the power of community in competitive environments.