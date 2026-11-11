Ada's Telephone Plans Set The Gilded Age a Decade Ahead of Downton Abbey

Episode two of season four shows George Russell sparing Will Morris, Ada pulling funds from a presidential dinner, and Ada's plan to install a telephone that could place the series twenty‑eight years before Downton Abbey's modernization. The episode also comments on the service hierarchy and the show's commitment to reflecting modern societal shifts.

The newest episode of The Gilded Age takes viewers back to the year 1886, four years after the arrival of Marian Brook in New York and the completion of the Russells residence on East 61st Street.

Gilded Age Season Four Debuts with a Revenge Twist

In season four, episode two the series delivers a mix of personal drama, social ambition and a subtle nod to technological progress that sets the show apart from its British counterpart, Downton Abbey. The central moment of the episode occurs when George Russell, played by Morgan Spector, confronts Will Morris (Will Pullen), the man who had once shot him.

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After a tense exchange that revisits the fatal financial blow George dealt to Will's father, Patrick Morris (Michel Gill), George decides to spare Will's life. The confrontation is charged with revenge and redemption as Will accuses George of being the cause of his father's despair and subsequent suicide. George's decision to let Will live adds a layer of moral complexity to his character and paves the way for future tensions between the two men.

Agnes Van Rhijn's Ambitious Presidential Dinner Plans

While the confrontation showcases the personal stakes of the Russell family, the episode shifts the focus to the Van Rhijns, headed by Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski). Agnes is embroiled in a series of negotiations with the Heritage Society as she plans a dinner for President Grover Cleveland, played by Jim Gaffigan. The dinner, meant to solidify Agnes's standing within the upper echelons of New York society, comes into conflict with Ada Forte's (Cynthia Nixon) anti‑partisan motive.

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Ada, who has a reputation for modernity and a desire to outpace her peers, opts to withdraw her financial support for the dinner and redirects her energy toward renovating the Van Rhijn household. She also appoints a new footman, further indicating her willingness to shake up traditional household hierarchies.

Ada Forte's Revolutionary Idea: Installing a Telephone

A pivotal subplot is Ada's plan to install a telephone in the Van Rhijn home, a move that would literally place the series a full twenty‑eight years ahead of Downton Abbey's transition to modern communication. Agnes protests the idea, questioning who would ever call her, but Ada explains that the future will bring calls she cannot yet imagine.

Though the series leaves the installation unconfirmed in this episode, it suggests that Ada intends to introduce the telephone, thereby threatening the timeline laid out by the British series and positioning The Gilded Age as a pioneer of modern technology in the American social spectrum. Beyond the narrative beat of riveting confrontations and a bolder embrace of technology, the episode delivers a broader comment on the structure of service and hierarchy in the series.

Unlike Downton Abbey, where the Crawley family and their attendants share a close, interdependent narrative, the dual households of the Van Rhijns and Russells create a more fragmented universe. Characters such as Church (Jack Gilpin) and Bannister (Simon Jones) remain underdeveloped, a criticism that many fans and critics have raised over the past four seasons. The show attempts to balance its high society protagonists with the voices of its servants, but the limited episode time makes it an ongoing challenge.

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The episode closes with an optimistic note: the introduction of modern devices like the telephone could symbolize the series' gradual shift toward the twentieth century, a future that the writers see as "closer" than the bygone era of the Crawley family. While the show remains a period drama, its ambition to reflect contemporary societal shifts-mirroring the current divide between the haves and have‑nots-ensures that The Gilded Age remains fresh and relevant to modern audiences.

New episodes of The Gilded Age season four will continue to air every Sunday at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max, further exploring the intertwined lives of its complex characters and the ever‑evolving New York elite.