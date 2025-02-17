Acute Prostate Radiotherapy Toxicity Linked to Long-Term Effects

A new meta-analysis reveals a strong connection between acute genitourinary and gastrointestinal toxicities following prostate cancer radiotherapy and the development of late toxicities, as well as declines in urinary and bowel quality of life.

A recent meta-analysis has revealed a strong link between acute genitourinary and gastrointestinal toxicities following prostate cancer radiotherapy (RT) and the likelihood of experiencing late toxicities as well as declines in urinary and bowel quality of life (QoL). The study, which analyzed data from six randomized trials involving 6593 patients, sheds light on a crucial aspect of prostate cancer treatment that has not been extensively investigated.

Understanding the relationship between acute and late toxicities is essential for developing strategies to minimize long-term adverse effects and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Researchers meticulously examined the association between acute and late grade ≥ 2 genitourinary and gastrointestinal toxicities. Acute toxicities were defined as those occurring within three months of treatment completion, while late toxicities manifested after three months. The median follow-up duration was 72 months, providing a comprehensive view of long-term effects. Patient-reported QoL outcomes were assessed using the Expanded Prostate Cancer Index Composite questionnaire to identify significant declines in QoL after three months post-treatment. A decline of at least twice the minimal clinically important difference (MCID) was considered relevant. The findings revealed that patients who experienced acute grade ≥ 2 genitourinary toxicities were significantly more likely to develop late grade ≥ 2 genitourinary toxicities (odds ratio, 2.20; p< .0001). At five years, the cumulative incidence of late grade ≥ 2 genitourinary toxicity was higher in patients with acute grade ≥ 2 genitourinary toxicity (12.5%) compared to those without (7.5%). Similarly, patients with acute grade ≥ 2 gastrointestinal toxicities were significantly more likely to experience late grade ≥ 2 gastrointestinal toxicities (OR, 2.53; p< .0001). The 5-year cumulative incidence of late grade ≥ 2 gastrointestinal toxicity was also higher for those with acute grade ≥ 2 gastrointestinal toxicity (21.5%) than for those without (12.5%). The study authors concluded that acute toxicity following prostate radiotherapy was statistically significantly associated with late toxicity and late decrement in patient-reported QoL metrics following both conventionally fractionated and moderately hypofractionated prostate radiotherapy. They emphasized the need for further prospective studies to evaluate whether strategies aimed at mitigating the risk of acute toxicity lead to reduced rates of late toxicity. They also suggested that early interventions to treat acute toxicity could potentially impact the rates of late toxicity





Medscape / 🏆 386. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy Toxicity Quality Of Life Genitourinary Gastrointestinal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flash Radiotherapy: A Revolutionary Approach to Cancer TreatmentFlash radiotherapy, an ultra-fast method of delivering radiation in milliseconds, is showing promise as a safer and more effective cancer treatment. Early trials are exploring its use against challenging cancers like glioblastomas and head-and-neck cancers.

Read more »

Radiotherapy May Offer Better Quality of Life for Older Women with Early Breast CancerA new study suggests that radiotherapy may be a better option for older women with early-stage breast cancer in terms of quality of life, with no significant difference in recurrence rates compared to endocrine therapy.

Read more »

Postoperative RT Plus Cetuximab Showed Mixed Results in Head and Neck Cancer TrialPatients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck were randomly assigned to receive either intensity-modulated radiotherapy with weekly cetuximab or radiotherapy alone.

Read more »

Grimes Addresses 'Toxicity' in Fandom Amid Elon Musk's Controversial TiesSinger Grimes, known for being the mother of three of Elon Musk's children, issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) attempting to address 'toxicity' in her fan base. She condemned Nazi-ism and white supremacy, citing 'persistent trolls' on Reddit. The timing of the statement is notable as it comes a week after accusations that Grimes associates with 'alt-right white supremacist Nazi adjacent folks,' a clear reference to Musk and his supporters. Grimes apologized for the negativity associated with her fandom, but her past attempts to distance herself from Musk's concerning actions suggest a complex relationship with the billionaire and his controversial views.

Read more »

My Interracial Marriage and the Toxicity of Unaccepting FamiliesAn American woman of color recounts the breakdown of her first marriage to an Italian American man, highlighting the significant role played by the prejudices and intolerance of his family. The author describes the subtle microaggressions and overt racism she faced, ultimately leading to her decision to divorce.

Read more »

System Of a Down’s ‘Toxicity’ Video Hits One Billion YouTube ViewsSystem Of a Down's 'Toxicity' video has hit one billion YouTube views; watch it here.

Read more »