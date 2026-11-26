The hot sport compact’s arrival marks the first time an Acura-badged car has officially been sold in Japan.

While it may be the luxury offshoot of Honda, Acura’s cars have never actually been sold in Japan in any official capacity. The luxury automaker has been focused on North America for almost the entirety of its four decades of existence, meaning that any Acura cars in the brand’s would-be home country are either imported or modified cars initially sold as Hondas.is now on sale in Japan, fulfilling a promise made earlier this year.

In addition to being the first Acura to reach that market, it is the first variant of the new Integra to be sold outside of North America in any form. Acura has been teasing the possibility of the Integra Type S reaching the Japanese market all year, starting with a production model conspicuously on display amongin January. The Integra was shown again at another Japanese show in February before production plans were confirmed in March.

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Now, Japanese buyers will actually be able to get their hands on the Ohio-built Integra.. While the Integra is softer and more refined, the Honda is sharper and more harsh. American buyers could pick freely between the two, but other markets have not had the option to do so until now.