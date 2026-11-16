New study shows acupoint thread embedding helps women lose more weight and fat than placebo. Findings offer non-drug obesity option in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Scientists at the Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine have identified a form of acupuncture that may assist women in losing weight. The new study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, indicates that a treatment known as acupoint thread embedding produces modest but sustained reductions in key measurements of excess body fat. This development offers a potential alternative for individuals who cannot or do not wish to use pharmaceutical interventions for obesity management.

Core Details of Thread Embedding Mechanism

Acupoint thread embedding, or ATE, involves inserting a short piece of dissolvable thread beneath the skin using a needle. Unlike traditional acupuncture where needles are removed after each session, the thread remains in place and takes approximately six months to dissolve. In this trial, threads were inserted into specific points on the abdomen, waist, and legs to provide continuous stimulation. Researchers believe this persistent stimulation helps regulate the body's hunger signals long after the initial procedure is completed.

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Stakeholder Views and Competing Treatment Views

The findings provide a nonpharmacologic option for the estimated 2.5 million Britons currently using blockbuster drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro. These GLP-1 medications are known to help people lose around a fifth of their body weight after roughly 16 months of use. However, the ATE procedure offers a distinct pathway for those seeking to avoid injectable medications. The authors of the study suggest ATE serves as a viable adjunctive weight-management strategy for selected persons who prefer or require alternatives to current drug therapies.

Real-World Impact on Weight and Measurements

The clinical trial recruited 132 women aged 18 to 45 who were overweight or obese, splitting them into two groups. One group received ATE treatment while the other received a dummy placebo procedure that mimicked the treatment experience. Participants in the placebo group wore masks to ensure they could not see which treatment they were receiving, maintaining blind study conditions. Both groups attended six treatment sessions over 12 weeks and were encouraged to improve their diet and exercise habits simultaneously.

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After the initial 12 weeks, women who received the ATE treatment lost an average of 2.4kg compared with 0.6kg in the placebo group. Researchers followed participants for a further 12 weeks after the treatment stopped. Although no exact figure was published for total weight loss during the extended period, the ATE group demonstrated around a 3kg greater weight loss than those receiving the dummy procedure. This additional loss of 6.6lb highlights the sustained efficacy of the dissolvable threads over the six-month trial period.

Future Research and Reported Side Effects

The study team acknowledged that the research had limitations, as it was relatively small in size and only involved women for a duration of six months. Around one in ten women experienced pain around the treatment site, though no serious side effects were reported. The weight loss observed was similar to that seen with some lifestyle changes, such as time-limited eating or exercise programmes. The researchers stated that larger studies are needed before the technique could be recommended more widely for general clinical use.