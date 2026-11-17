A new study reveals acupoint thread embedding helps women lose significant weight and body fat compared to placebo, offering a non-drug obesity treatment option.

A medical research team from the has identified a viable non-pharmacological method for managing obesity, specifically highlighting the efficacy of acupoint thread embedding (ATE). The clinical trial demonstrated that this form of acupuncture enabled participating women to shed significantly more weight and body fat than those receiving a placebo procedure over a six-month period.

Acupuncture Thread Embedding Mechanism Explained

Acupoint thread embedding functions as a sustained stimulation technique that differs fundamentally from traditional acupuncture sessions. Instead of inserting needles that are immediately removed after each visit, practitioners use a specialized needle to insert a short piece of dissolvable thread beneath the skin. In this specific study, the threads were strategically placed into key points located on the abdomen, waist, and legs to target weight management areas effectively.

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The primary advantage of this method lies in its duration. The inserted thread remains in place under the skin for approximately six months as it slowly dissolves. Researchers hypothesize that this prolonged presence allows the treatment to continuously stimulate the body's hunger signals, potentially suppressing appetite for months after the initial treatment session concludes, unlike traditional methods.

Clinical Trial Results and Weight Loss Data

The rigorous trial involved 132 women aged 18 to 45 who were classified as overweight or obese. Participants were divided into two distinct groups, with half receiving the actual acupoint thread embedding treatment and the other half undergoing a placebo procedure designed to mimic the experience without the active therapeutic elements. Both groups attended a total of six treatment sessions spread over a period of 12 weeks.

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To ensure the integrity of the results, participants in the placebo group wore masks during the procedure to prevent them from visually distinguishing between the real treatment and the dummy procedure. All subjects were also instructed to improve their dietary habits and increase their physical exercise routines concurrently with the treatment phases to maintain a consistent baseline for lifestyle factors.

Comparison Against Placebo and Drug Alternatives

The data collected after 12 weeks showed a clear divergence in outcomes between the two groups. Women who underwent the ATE treatment lost an average of 2.4kg, whereas the placebo group only lost 0.6kg. Following an additional 12 weeks of monitoring after the treatment sessions ended, the ATE group maintained a weight loss advantage of approximately 3kg over the control group.

This new method offers an alternative to blockbuster weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro, which are currently estimated to be used by around 2.5 million Britons. While GLP-1 medicines can help individuals lose roughly a fifth of their body weight after about 16 months, ATE provides a non-pharmacological option for those who prefer or require treatments that do not involve injectable medication.

Body Composition Changes and Long-Term Impact

Beyond simple scale weight, the ATE group experienced substantial improvements in body composition metrics. After 24 weeks, these participants lost around 2.8 per cent more body fat than the placebo group. Additionally, they reported significantly lower levels of hunger, suggesting the treatment may effectively curb appetite signals over the long term.

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The physical measurements also improved markedly, with women in the ATE group showing larger reductions in waist and hip circumference. After six months, their waists and hips were approximately 5cm smaller than those of the placebo group, indicating effective reduction in abdominal and hip fat deposits compared to those who did not receive the active treatment.

Limitations and Future Research Directions

Despite the promising results, the research team acknowledged several limitations inherent in the study design. The trial was relatively small in scale, involved only female participants, and lasted just six months. Furthermore, the amount of weight lost was similar to what might be achieved through standard lifestyle changes, such as time-limited eating schedules or dedicated exercise programs.

Writing in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors concluded that ATE produced modest but sustained reductions in key measurements of excess body fat. They described the findings as supporting ATE as a potential adjunctive weight-management strategy for selected persons who prefer or require nonpharmacologic options, while noting that larger studies are needed before the technique can be recommended more widely.