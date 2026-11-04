Acupuncture Alleviates Osteoarthritis Pain and Improves Mental Health: New Evidence

Susan Harrison overcame severe osteoarthritis with weekly acupuncture. New studies confirm the therapy reduces joint pain, protects cartilage, and treats depression effectively.

Susan Harrison, a sixty-seven-year-old retired electoral services manager from Lancashire, successfully avoided hip and knee replacement surgeries through a consistent acupuncture regimen. After receiving an osteoarthritis diagnosis in two hundred and twenty-two, she endured severe joint pain that disrupted her sleep and daily mobility, yet recent improvements suggest the therapy is highly effective for chronic conditions.

Personal Triumph Over Chronic Joint Pain

Before starting treatment, Susan Harrison struggled to navigate high footpaths and field stiles near her home in Clitheroe due to intense aching in her hips and left knee. The pain was severe enough to cause throbbing sensations, frequent nighttime awakenings, and daytime exhaustion that required afternoon naps. She relied heavily on painkillers and found even basic tasks like climbing stairs to be difficult and painful.

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Four years later, Susan Harrison reports that she can take stairs with ease and enjoys lengthy daily walks without relying on medication. She attributes this dramatic recovery to weekly seventy-five-minute acupuncture sessions, which she began shortly after her diagnosis. The treatment allows her to walk around her village comfortably and has significantly reduced her need for pain relief.

Scientific Evidence for Pain and Cartilage Protection

Recent research published in eClinicalMedicine by The Lancet in June indicates that electroacupuncture offers significant benefits for knee arthritis patients. Participants who received treatments three times a week for six weeks showed markedly better improvements in pain and stiffness scores compared to those receiving sham therapy. MRI scans from the study suggested the procedure has anti-inflammatory and cartilage-protective effects.

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Acupuncture involves inserting fine needles into specific points on the body, a practice rooted in ancient Chinese medicine. Western acupuncture typically uses fewer needles inserted less deeply than traditional methods. It targets specific acupuncture points known to have a higher density of nerve fibres rather than focusing on energy and blood flow pathways.

Mental Health Benefits and Brain Activity

New findings from the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, published in the journal Medicine in August, reveal that acupuncture may also alleviate depression and anxiety. Researchers analyzed brain scans of approximately three hundred and fifty individuals with depression who were already taking antidepressants. The study found that those undergoing acupuncture had increased activity in brain areas associated with mood control.

The participants who received acupuncture in addition to medication showed greater reductions in depression and anxiety scores compared to those using only antidepressants. This suggests that the therapy offers psychological benefits beyond simple pain management, potentially acting as a more comprehensive treatment for mental health issues.

Physiological Mechanisms of Acupuncture

Dr John Hughes, head of research at the Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine, explains that acupuncture triggers the release of adenosine. This chemical effectively turns off pain signals in the tissue around the needle site and reduces local inflammation. The mechanism provides a scientific basis for the pain relief experienced by patients like Susan Harrison.

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The needles also stimulate sensory nerve fibres that send signals to the spinal cord and brain. This process prompts the release of endorphins, known as happy hormones, which act as the body's natural painkillers. Dr John Hughes notes that this increase in natural opioids could explain why the therapy is effective in treating both physical pain and depressive symptoms.