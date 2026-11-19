Actually, Parker Posey isn't going to make that Blumhouse Atomic horror movie

Sign up for The A.V. Serves everybody right for getting excited about fun things. Posey) will also star in the new horror film , which is fun—just not “Parker Posey in a horror movie” fun.

But, then, what is?

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‘s Craig Melvin, who kept looking to his studio notes for proof that Parker Posey was, in fact, attached to. “No, I’m not doing it anymore. Now I’m sweating,” she laughed nervously.

“I was! It’s not happening anymore. Something came up. ” (You can watch the interview unravel in real timeremain stashed under a sleeping bag, presumably guarded by some kid who can swing a flashlight pretty hard when provoked.

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Blumhouse Atomic describes the film as a “quintessential sleepover nightmare,” which is vague enough to evoke memories of our own childhood sleepovers gone awry, like the time Jimmy Curran’s dad made everyone sit quietly in his presence so he could watch the latest episode ofwithout any “shenanigans” from “the peanut gallery. ” Or that time Dusty Belmonte was jumping on the couch only to slip and land on Jimmy’s new Sega Genesis, which had been pulled onto the floor from the entertainment center so we could more easily insert the game cartridges—Dusty was perfectly fine, but, oh man, was Jimmy’s dad pissed about the Sega.

Anyway *‘s Bryce McGuire, based on his original short story. Despite this debilitating Parker deficit, the film remains on track for its October 8, 2027, release.