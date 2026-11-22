'Disney's Hexed' is a dazzling movie fantasy, arriving just in time for the holidays.

Brown was part of the 'Community' ensemble, but left the show when her father, Omar, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.animated adventure "It's a sweet film about discovering your own magic and making sure you don't allow anyone else to tell you who you are and what you can do in life," Brown said.

"Teacup, she's beautiful, by the way, little flowers on her. She's very nervous; she may have seen some things that she knows about and she might be trying to get some messages in - in a way that won't cause any harm to herself. She's kind of like the tea-keeper of the realm. See what I did there?

Also read Inside Disney's Hexed: Behind the Scenes with Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster

""It's the closest thing to make believe as an adult that you get to do. It's being silly with no one looking at you, raising an eyebrow, like, 'you're crazy,'" Brown said. Brown was part of the "Community" ensemble, but left the show when her father, Omar, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

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"I had to ask to be released because he was in my care. So, he was a big part of my entire life. So leaving a television show to care for my dad was a very easy decision to make," Brown said.

"I just say yes to things if it looks like it will be fun. I don't worry about the size of the role; I just want to do good in the world. I want to be a part of good projects, and I want to use the things I've been given to shine a light on things that actually matter," Brown said.