Irma P. Hall, who had a decades-long career as a schoolteacher before becoming a Hollywood hit, has died.

Irma. P. Hall, known for her matriarchal roles, has died at 91 in Dallas, Texas, her family announced on Wednesday. Hall was renowned for her role as Big Mama in the 1997 film, which won her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

She also received a Cannes Film Festival Prize for her performance as Marva Munson in the Coen brothers’ 2004 film,. After more than twenty years as a teacher in Dallas public schools, Hall landed her first major film role at age 60, playing Aunt T. in, opposite James Earl Jones and Robert Duvall.

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Raymond St. Jacques noticed her reciting poetry in Dallas and cast her in the 1973 film A. She would eventually make acting a full-time career in 1980 and went on to establish the Dallas Minority Repertory Theatre, where she developed young artists. She was a longtime member of the Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas, where she read to children and was active in theater ministry.

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“She started as a teacher in the classroom but ended up being a teacher to the world,” her daughter, Irma Hall Crayton, wrote in a statement. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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