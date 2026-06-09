Actress Sienna Miller Announces Engagement to Actor Oli Green Amid New Motherhood Milestones

British actor and acclaimed film star Sienna Miller confirms her engagement to 29‑year‑old actor Oli Green following recent public appearances, home‑life moments, and her third child's birth, marking a potential new chapter in her celebrity journey

Sienna Miller , the 44‑year‑old British actress, has confirmed her engagement to actor Oli Green , 29, following a series of public milestones that have chronicled their growing relationship.

The news, which surfaced after Miller was spotted sporting a dazzling diamond on her finger during a recent trip to Barcelona, has sparked interest due to the actress's high‑profile past relationships and her recent expansion into motherhood. Miller, who welcomed her third child last month, has navigated a public life marked by periodical engagements without marriage, making this announcement a potential turning point in her personal narrative. Miller has long been the subject of media romance speculation.

Despite a history of earlier engagements, she has never formally tied the knot. Her third pregnancy, announced affectionately at the Fashion Awards in December, was followed by the birth of a new baby just weeks before her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During that high‑profile interview, Miller candidly described the sleepless challenges of caring for two very young children while simultaneously promoting her latest film, Jack Ryan: Ghost War.

Her comments painted a vivid picture of the early months, balancing sleepless nights, international travel, and the demands of a film schedule. Oli Green's involvement adds a captivating layer to the story. The former model and actor is 15 years younger than Miller, a fact that has not deterred a supportive circle of friends who describe the couple as deeply in love.

Observers at the Barcelona party, where Miller revealed her engagement ring, noted the actress's beaming smile and the calm aura she projected despite the whirlwind of recent life events. Friends have spoken about Green's longstanding desire to marry Miller, emphasizing the commitment and affection that has evolved over years of shared parenting and creative collaboration. The couple already share a two‑year‑old daughter, and Miller also has a 13‑year‑old daughter, Marlowe, whom she shares with ex‑fiancé Tom Sturridge.

The new engagement announcement may finally provide the formal recognition that has accompanied their partnership. The public's fascination with Miller's personal life extends beyond her romantic exploits. Her career features a blend of dramatic roles, outspoken advocacy, and a direct presence on social media. Miller's commentary on the age gap with Green was candid; she juxtaposed the differences between generations while remaining affirmatively supportive of her partner's attributes.

In interviews with Harper's Bazaar and other publications, she has encouraged empowerment over generational variance, underscoring her appreciation for Green's wisdom and maturity. Through her marriage announcement, Miller reaffirms that love transcends age, and this story is poised to resonate with audiences who value authenticity over convention. As Miller prepares to shift focus to her upcoming promotional tour for Jack Ryan: Ghost War, the engagement news will undoubtedly influence both her public image and her media coverage.

International outlets will likely cover how this new chapter aligns with Miller's evolving brand as a mother and actress. Whether she will ultimately walk down the aisle remains unconfirmed, but the announcement itself stands as a significant milestone in a life that has consistently blended the personal with the public.





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Sienna Miller Oli Green Engagement Motherhood Jack Ryan: Ghost War

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