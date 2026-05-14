Actress portrays Kate McCann in new TV drama

Laura Bayston, who bears a remarkable likeness to Mrs McCann, has previously had small parts in Killing Eve and Slow Horses, but this role is the biggest of her career so far. She portrays Kate McCann in the Channel 5 programme 'Under Suspicion: Kate McCann'.

Under Suspicion: Kate McCann' is on Channel 5 on Wednesday, May 20 at 9pm. The actress playing Madeleine McCann's mother in a new TV drama has said the hardest scene to film was police offering a 'deal' if she admitted killing her daughter.

Laura Bayston, who portrays Kate McCann in the Channel 5 programme, revealed it was 'truly horrific and an absolute punch in the guts' to shoot the sequence. The actress added that she had two children who were a similar age at the time of the British girl's disappearance in Portugal 19 years ago, which left her 'terrified'.

'Under Suspicion: Kate McCann' will dramatise police interrogating the mother over 11 hours which resulted in her and husband Gerry being declared 'arguidos', or suspects. Bayston - who bears a remarkable likeness to Mrs McCann - has previously had small parts in Killing Eve and Slow Horses, but this role is the biggest of her career so far. The programme will also dramatise the couple's 'arguidos' status and the baseless public speculation that they were involved in their daughter's disappearance.

The McCanns have vowed they will 'never give up' as they remember their daughter on her 23rd birthday, saying: 'We love and miss you every day.

' Supporters of the McCanns have posted birthday wishes, with one writing: 'Happy birthday wherever you are Maddie. Pray one day we'll see on the news you are found.

' Another penned: 'Wishing Madeleine could be celebrating her birthday with her family, as she should be. Someone knows something, it's never too late to come forward and give the family the answers they need to find Madeleine.

' And a third said: 'How is it that such a beautiful girl could be hidden from the world this long. I'm always thinking of you Madeleine.

' Some 15 years later, Portuguese police travelled from Lisbon to London in 2023 to apologise to the McCanns for how they investigated the case and treated the family. They admitted the initial probe was not handled properly, insufficient importance was given at the time to missing children and officers did not properly appreciate the McCanns' position as foreigners in an environment they did not understand.

Speaking about the case, Bayston, 47, originally from Dagenham, East London, said: 'I have two children who were a similar age at the time and it terrified me. It was shocking. It's still shocking.





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TV Drama Channel 5 Kate Mccann Laura Bayston Under Suspicion: Kate Mccann Portuguese Investigation Missing Children Missing Madeleine Mccann Portuguese Police Find Maddie Campaign Supporters Of The Mccanns Actress Portraying Kate Mccann Portuguese Police Apology Missing Children Case Missing Madeleine Mccann Case

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